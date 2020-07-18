Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Apartment Available 08/01/20 Spacious Downstairs One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment with back deck area and shared yard in East Sacramento.



940 36th St is close to Fredrick N. Evans Rose Garden | McKinley Park, Theodore Judah Elementary School, Mercy General Hospital, Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine, McKinley Park, IHOP, Sutter's Fort State Historic Park, Orphan, California State University, Sacramento with easy access to 50, 80, 99, 160, just 10 min from Down Town Sacramento.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, garbage disposal and gas range/oven

- WD hookups

- Air-conditioner

- Electric heating system



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Gated access.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Flat fee of $50.00 for water/trash/sewer

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5903389)