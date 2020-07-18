All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 940 36th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
940 36th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

940 36th St

940 36th St · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
East Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

940 36th St, Sacramento, CA 95816
East Sacramento

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Apartment Available 08/01/20 Spacious Downstairs One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment with back deck area and shared yard in East Sacramento.

940 36th St is close to Fredrick N. Evans Rose Garden | McKinley Park, Theodore Judah Elementary School, Mercy General Hospital, Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine, McKinley Park, IHOP, Sutter's Fort State Historic Park, Orphan, California State University, Sacramento with easy access to 50, 80, 99, 160, just 10 min from Down Town Sacramento.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, garbage disposal and gas range/oven
- WD hookups
- Air-conditioner
- Electric heating system

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated access.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Flat fee of $50.00 for water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 36th St have any available units?
940 36th St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 36th St have?
Some of 940 36th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
940 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 940 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 940 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 940 36th St offers parking.
Does 940 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 36th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 36th St have a pool?
No, 940 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 940 36th St have accessible units?
No, 940 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 940 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 940 36th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd
Sacramento, CA 95864
The Elan
2501 H Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Sur Apartments
2927 Marconi Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95821
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
800 J Lofts
800 J St
Sacramento, CA 95814
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr
Sacramento, CA 91010
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St
Sacramento, CA 95816

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconiesSacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CA
Fairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CA
Folsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketMidtownSouth Natomas
Valley Hi North LagunaGreenhavenDowntown Sacramento
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity