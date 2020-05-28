All apartments in Sacramento
Sacramento, CA
618 24th Street C
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

618 24th Street C

618 24th Street · (916) 241-3933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

618 24th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Boulevard Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
618 24th Street, Unit C - Property Id: 300845

Walking distance of restaurants, shops, McKinley Park, Sutter Hospital and historic Sutter's Fort. This 1 bedroom is private and well-appointed with everything you could need. Only two miles from the Golden1 arena and is close to all freeways. This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is on the bottom floor of a triplex style home. This apartment comes with its own laundry room, utility closet and storage under the staircase. Utilities are split between the three units and the house comes with high-speed internet.

Video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/0_VWRw_uQfM

Summary:
Available: June 15th, 2020
Rent: $1,495.00
Utilities (water, sewer, garbage): $100.00
Gas, Electricity, Internet: Split 3 ways
Unrestricted Street parking: Free

Total: $1,595.00

Deposit: $1,495.00 with an acceptable credit score. We do accept some pets but not all. There will be an additional $500 deposit per pet.

*If you would like the apartment to come furnished it will be an additional $250 fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300845
Property Id 300845

(RLNE5857019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

