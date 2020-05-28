618 24th Street C

Amenities

Walking distance of restaurants, shops, McKinley Park, Sutter Hospital and historic Sutter's Fort. This 1 bedroom is private and well-appointed with everything you could need. Only two miles from the Golden1 arena and is close to all freeways. This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is on the bottom floor of a triplex style home. This apartment comes with its own laundry room, utility closet and storage under the staircase. Utilities are split between the three units and the house comes with high-speed internet.



Video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/0_VWRw_uQfM



Summary:

Available: June 15th, 2020

Rent: $1,495.00

Utilities (water, sewer, garbage): $100.00

Gas, Electricity, Internet: Split 3 ways

Unrestricted Street parking: Free



Total: $1,595.00



Deposit: $1,495.00 with an acceptable credit score. We do accept some pets but not all. There will be an additional $500 deposit per pet.



*If you would like the apartment to come furnished it will be an additional $250 fee.

