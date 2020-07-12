/
boulevard park
151 Apartments for rent in Boulevard Park, Sacramento, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Governor's Corner
1600 H St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
935 sqft
Located in the urban area of Midtown, near the Arts District. Apartment amenities include concrete flooring, skyline views and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include gated access and ample storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,493
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,550
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,830
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated July 10 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,891
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
The Elan
2501 H Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Elan in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
216 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,860
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for Midtown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
16 Powerhouse
1606 P Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,645
1188 sqft
A luxurious community with modern updates throughout. Each apartment features an open floor plan, Bosch stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Large bedrooms. On-site lounge area, fire pit, and pet washing station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1053 sqft
Luxury community of mid-rise buildings located in the Midtown district of Downtown. One- and two-bedroom homes with designer appliances, washer/dryer and more. Community has fine dining, central heat and air and on-site staff.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
10 Units Available
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,715
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Last updated June 26 at 09:17am
2 Units Available
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,395
471 sqft
2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.
Last updated July 11 at 02:12pm
5 Units Available
The Carlaw
1020 R Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Carlaw is named after John and Andrew Carlaw, brothers who arrived in Sacramento from Scotland in the 1880s. The Carlaw brothers provided the capitol region with masonry services well into the 1960s.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes include stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. Lots of on-site amenities, including a breakfast lounge with daily continental, fitness center, and maid service. Right in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Minutes from I-5.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2626 J St Apt Z
2626 J Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Victorian Style Apartment, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, available for immediate move-in! Move-in special! $500.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1325 W Sutter Walk
1325 W Sutter Walk, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1119 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bath Sutter Townhome - Property Id: 289919 Fabulous Location! This home has 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths with a modern concept living, dining, kitchen area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2301 K St 204
2301 K Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
975 sqft
Spacious New Construction 2 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 278329 **Move in special 1 month off when signing a 13 months lease**** This gorgeous brand new construction will give you 1176 square feet of generous space to enjoy and entertain.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1321 E Street 1
1321 E Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
1321 E Street, #1 - Property Id: 260150 We are offering one-month FREE RENT, call (916) 241-3933 for more info. Luxury, renovated, completed remodeled studio apartments. Open floor plans, stainless appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3109 C Street
3109 C Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
958 sqft
Cute, classic 2/1 cottage on a tree-lined street in East Sacramento. - Located 2 blocks from McKinley Park and walking distance from public library, bus stop and local restaurants, grocery and pharmacy stores.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2519 S Street - 14
2519 S Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
715 sqft
Beautifully remodeled apartment with w/d in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2504 T St.
2504 T Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1061 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Downtown Home Near Everything - Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car detached garage 1061 sq. ft home located in highly desirable Newton Booth/Downtown neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 F St 2
1317 F Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1317 F Street, #2 - Property Id: 260141 We are offering one-month FREE RENT, call (916) 241-3933 for more info. Luxury, renovated, completed remodeled 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans, washer/dryer in unit, stainless appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2507 P St Apt A
2507 P Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
650 sqft
Apartment A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Renovated Midtown One Bedroom Apartment with Vintage-Style Detail in Small Complex Live in the heart of it all in Midtown Sacramento, walk to the Press Club, Highwater, Starbucks, Sacramento Natural Foods
