All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 3950 T Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
3950 T Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3950 T Street

3950 T Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3950 T Street, Sacramento, CA 95819
Elmhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is located in the classic tree-lined Elmhurst neighborhood, approximately 1491 square feet with a living room, dining area, office space, loft, carpet, hardwood floors, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry room w/ hook-ups, heating, central air conditioning, wood-burning fireplace, one-car drive-thru garage port, detached workshop, front & backyard landscaped. Close to schools, parks, shopping, and freeways. Short distance to Midtown and Downtown, UC Davis Medical Center, and light rail station. Located Folsom Blvd to 39th St left at T Street. Yard Maintenance Provided. Pets very strictly negotiable. One Year Lease Required. Renter's Insurance Required. Tenants pay all utilities. L/D
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 T Street have any available units?
3950 T Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3950 T Street have?
Some of 3950 T Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 T Street currently offering any rent specials?
3950 T Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 T Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3950 T Street is pet friendly.
Does 3950 T Street offer parking?
Yes, 3950 T Street does offer parking.
Does 3950 T Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3950 T Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 T Street have a pool?
No, 3950 T Street does not have a pool.
Does 3950 T Street have accessible units?
No, 3950 T Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 T Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 T Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive
Sacramento, CA 95833
The Elan
2501 H Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave
Sacramento, CA 95831
Kensington
3644 Kings Way
Sacramento, CA 95821
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr
Sacramento, CA 95825

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University