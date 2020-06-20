3950 T Street

Amenities

This home is located in the classic tree-lined Elmhurst neighborhood, approximately 1491 square feet with a living room, dining area, office space, loft, carpet, hardwood floors, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry room w/ hook-ups, heating, central air conditioning, wood-burning fireplace, one-car drive-thru garage port, detached workshop, front & backyard landscaped. Close to schools, parks, shopping, and freeways. Short distance to Midtown and Downtown, UC Davis Medical Center, and light rail station. Located Folsom Blvd to 39th St left at T Street. Yard Maintenance Provided. Pets very strictly negotiable. One Year Lease Required. Renter's Insurance Required. Tenants pay all utilities. L/D

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.