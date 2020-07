Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging courtyard e-payments internet access key fob access lobby smoke-free community

Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed Juicery! Once you're part of this community, you will be moments from almost everything you need with Safeway less than a 1 minute walk from your home.Settle into a modern midtown home in a friendly community with stunning amenities. Get ready for breezy summer days BBQing or socializing on the breathtaking rooftop lounge. Cozy up during cooler spring evenings by the peaceful firepit. Call or email us to find out more and schedule a personalized VIRTUAL tour today! Better yet - visit our website and self-book a tour that works best for you. We are conveniently open 6 days a week to be available no matter what your busy schedule might look like.For more details on what we have available, you can see real-time floor plan availability on our website, along with a gallery of photos to give you the whole picture of what life as a resident in Midtown can be like.