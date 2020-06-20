Amenities

3 Batavia Court, Sacramento, CA 95835



Bedrooms: 4-6

Bathrooms: 3

SF: 4,090

Garage: 3

Rent: $2,900/month

Utilities: Tenants are responsible for All Utilities

Pets: Small pet negotiable with an extra deposit

Appliances: Tenants need their own washer & dryer, fridge

Security Deposit: $2,900

Available Date: 6/20/20



Large single story home in Natomas. This property is over 4,000 square feet and has a very desirable layout. Downstairs is a double door office that could also be used as a bedroom, full bath, living room, family room, dining room, a spacious kitchen with a nook. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms, including the master, a loft, and large bonus room. Located close to walking trails, parks, shopping, and restaurants.



$10 monthly Utility Reduction Fee in addition to rent. Residents will receive quality air filters delivered every 3 months to help save up to 15% on heating/cooling costs and create a healthy living environment.



Please call today for a showing! **All showings are in Open House format**



Basic Screening Guidelines:

-All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score

-Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required

-36 months positive verifiable housing history required

-$45 application fee per adult



Vienna Property Management

ViennaPM.com

BRE #01882979

