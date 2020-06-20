All apartments in Sacramento
3 Batavia Court
3 Batavia Court

3 Batavia Court · (916) 794-4188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Batavia Court, Sacramento, CA 95835
Natomas Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Batavia Court, Sacramento, CA 95835

Bedrooms: 4-6
Bathrooms: 3
SF: 4,090
Garage: 3
Rent: $2,900/month
Utilities: Tenants are responsible for All Utilities
Pets: Small pet negotiable with an extra deposit
Appliances: Tenants need their own washer & dryer, fridge
Security Deposit: $2,900
Available Date: 6/20/20

Large single story home in Natomas. This property is over 4,000 square feet and has a very desirable layout. Downstairs is a double door office that could also be used as a bedroom, full bath, living room, family room, dining room, a spacious kitchen with a nook. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms, including the master, a loft, and large bonus room. Located close to walking trails, parks, shopping, and restaurants.

$10 monthly Utility Reduction Fee in addition to rent. Residents will receive quality air filters delivered every 3 months to help save up to 15% on heating/cooling costs and create a healthy living environment.

Please call today for a showing! **All showings are in Open House format**

Basic Screening Guidelines:
-All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score
-Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required
-36 months positive verifiable housing history required
-$45 application fee per adult

Vienna Property Management
ViennaPM.com
BRE #01882979
Contact us to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Batavia Court have any available units?
3 Batavia Court has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Batavia Court have?
Some of 3 Batavia Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Batavia Court currently offering any rent specials?
3 Batavia Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Batavia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Batavia Court is pet friendly.
Does 3 Batavia Court offer parking?
Yes, 3 Batavia Court does offer parking.
Does 3 Batavia Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Batavia Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Batavia Court have a pool?
No, 3 Batavia Court does not have a pool.
Does 3 Batavia Court have accessible units?
No, 3 Batavia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Batavia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Batavia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
