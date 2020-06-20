Amenities
3 Batavia Court, Sacramento, CA 95835
Bedrooms: 4-6
Bathrooms: 3
SF: 4,090
Garage: 3
Rent: $2,900/month
Utilities: Tenants are responsible for All Utilities
Pets: Small pet negotiable with an extra deposit
Appliances: Tenants need their own washer & dryer, fridge
Security Deposit: $2,900
Available Date: 6/20/20
Large single story home in Natomas. This property is over 4,000 square feet and has a very desirable layout. Downstairs is a double door office that could also be used as a bedroom, full bath, living room, family room, dining room, a spacious kitchen with a nook. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms, including the master, a loft, and large bonus room. Located close to walking trails, parks, shopping, and restaurants.
$10 monthly Utility Reduction Fee in addition to rent. Residents will receive quality air filters delivered every 3 months to help save up to 15% on heating/cooling costs and create a healthy living environment.
Basic Screening Guidelines:
-All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score
-Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required
-36 months positive verifiable housing history required
-$45 application fee per adult
