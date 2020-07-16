All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2848 Karitsa Ave

2848 Karista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2848 Karista Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95833
Gateway West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2848 Karitsa Ave Available 08/06/20 COZY AND BRIGHT 3 BED, 2.5 BATHS, 1385 SQ FT IN NORTH NATOMAS. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER AUGUST 6 - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER AUGUST 6

3 bed, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 1385 sq ft. Newer paint and carpet throughout. Solid hardwood floor at living/dining area. White cabinets, 4 burner gas cooktop, built-in microwave hood oven, dishwasher, white counter top tiles, upgraded kitchen tiles. Master bedroom with ensuite bath, dual sink, shower over tub and walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry closet. Ample backyard space with concrete patio and storage structure.

Rent: $1850. Security deposit: $1850. Tenant pays for water, sewer, garbage: $150/month. When applying, please provide 1 month's bank statements, one month's paycheck stubs, landlord reference. NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO DRUGS.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS 1. All persons 18 yrs and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening. 2. Small pets may be allowed with additional deposit, exclusive of service animals. 3. Full deposit is required within 24 hours of acceptance, paid by cashier's check or money order only. 4. Applications are accepted on a First Come, First Qualify, First Serve basis. 5. Omissions or falsified information will result in denial.

Income, Credit & Rental History Requirements 1. Deposit amount is equal to one month's rent. 2. Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent. Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs, bank statements, and tax return, if self employed 3. Income must be legal, provable and paid directly to applicant. 4. Credit requirements include a minimum of 600 FICO credit score. No recent (in the past 3 years) late payments, bounced checks, collections nor public records 5. Conditional acceptance will require higher deposit.

Rental History 1. Every applicant must have positive rental references from prior landlords. 2. Applicants may not be considered if they have a record of eviction or conviction of the sale or manufacture of controlled substance.

To apply online, go to the link below:

https://www.cornerstonepropmgt.com/listings/detail/45aa2dbf-6401-4edf-9791-942e18f21368

To preview this home, please call (916) 205-2265 or (916) 949-9499, (916) 712-7463

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4030976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 Karitsa Ave have any available units?
2848 Karitsa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2848 Karitsa Ave have?
Some of 2848 Karitsa Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 Karitsa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Karitsa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Karitsa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2848 Karitsa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 2848 Karitsa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2848 Karitsa Ave offers parking.
Does 2848 Karitsa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 Karitsa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Karitsa Ave have a pool?
No, 2848 Karitsa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2848 Karitsa Ave have accessible units?
No, 2848 Karitsa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 Karitsa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2848 Karitsa Ave has units with dishwashers.
