Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2848 Karitsa Ave Available 08/06/20 COZY AND BRIGHT 3 BED, 2.5 BATHS, 1385 SQ FT IN NORTH NATOMAS. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER AUGUST 6 - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER AUGUST 6



3 bed, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 1385 sq ft. Newer paint and carpet throughout. Solid hardwood floor at living/dining area. White cabinets, 4 burner gas cooktop, built-in microwave hood oven, dishwasher, white counter top tiles, upgraded kitchen tiles. Master bedroom with ensuite bath, dual sink, shower over tub and walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry closet. Ample backyard space with concrete patio and storage structure.



Rent: $1850. Security deposit: $1850. Tenant pays for water, sewer, garbage: $150/month. When applying, please provide 1 month's bank statements, one month's paycheck stubs, landlord reference. NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO DRUGS.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS 1. All persons 18 yrs and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening. 2. Small pets may be allowed with additional deposit, exclusive of service animals. 3. Full deposit is required within 24 hours of acceptance, paid by cashier's check or money order only. 4. Applications are accepted on a First Come, First Qualify, First Serve basis. 5. Omissions or falsified information will result in denial.



Income, Credit & Rental History Requirements 1. Deposit amount is equal to one month's rent. 2. Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent. Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs, bank statements, and tax return, if self employed 3. Income must be legal, provable and paid directly to applicant. 4. Credit requirements include a minimum of 600 FICO credit score. No recent (in the past 3 years) late payments, bounced checks, collections nor public records 5. Conditional acceptance will require higher deposit.



Rental History 1. Every applicant must have positive rental references from prior landlords. 2. Applicants may not be considered if they have a record of eviction or conviction of the sale or manufacture of controlled substance.



To apply online, go to the link below:



https://www.cornerstonepropmgt.com/listings/detail/45aa2dbf-6401-4edf-9791-942e18f21368



To preview this home, please call (916) 205-2265 or (916) 949-9499, (916) 712-7463



No Pets Allowed



