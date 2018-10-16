All apartments in Sacramento
250 Penhow Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

250 Penhow Cir

250 Penhow Circle · (916) 833-6597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 Penhow Circle, Sacramento, CA 95834
Sundance Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2095 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1823 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Large/Newer Home Development, Natomas - Property Id: 297508

Available 3D Property Tour at:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9doxGQsNY1B

*BEAUTIFUL & hard to find 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 1823 sqft home with garage nestled in desirable Natomas neighborhood!

*Newer home with modern amenities, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting throughout the house!

*Spacious & popular floor plan features separate family room, large kitchen with island/dining bar.

*Pantry closet & breakfast nook that opens to private patio & backyard!

*Dual sinks & walk-in closet in expansive master suite, big bedrooms. New carpet installed!

*Convenient indoor upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer hookups

*Numerous windows and tall ceilings throughout the house give lots of natural light!

*Community has a clubhouse & sparkling pool to enjoy this summer!

Sorry No Smoking or Animals are allowed in the building. Good credit and rental history are a must. No Evictions, Bankruptcies, or Collections. Tenant pays all utilities. HOA paid by owner
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297508
Property Id 297508

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Penhow Cir have any available units?
250 Penhow Cir has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Penhow Cir have?
Some of 250 Penhow Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Penhow Cir currently offering any rent specials?
250 Penhow Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Penhow Cir pet-friendly?
No, 250 Penhow Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 250 Penhow Cir offer parking?
Yes, 250 Penhow Cir does offer parking.
Does 250 Penhow Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Penhow Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Penhow Cir have a pool?
Yes, 250 Penhow Cir has a pool.
Does 250 Penhow Cir have accessible units?
No, 250 Penhow Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Penhow Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Penhow Cir has units with dishwashers.
