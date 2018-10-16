250 Penhow Cir

Amenities
Beautiful Large/Newer Home Development, Natomas - Property Id: 297508
Available 3D Property Tour at:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9doxGQsNY1B
*BEAUTIFUL & hard to find 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 1823 sqft home with garage nestled in desirable Natomas neighborhood!
*Newer home with modern amenities, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting throughout the house!
*Spacious & popular floor plan features separate family room, large kitchen with island/dining bar.
*Pantry closet & breakfast nook that opens to private patio & backyard!
*Dual sinks & walk-in closet in expansive master suite, big bedrooms. New carpet installed!
*Convenient indoor upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer hookups
*Numerous windows and tall ceilings throughout the house give lots of natural light!
*Community has a clubhouse & sparkling pool to enjoy this summer!
Sorry No Smoking or Animals are allowed in the building. Good credit and rental history are a must. No Evictions, Bankruptcies, or Collections. Tenant pays all utilities. HOA paid by owner
No Pets Allowed
