250 Penhow Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Large/Newer Home Development, Natomas - Property Id: 297508



Available 3D Property Tour at:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9doxGQsNY1B



*BEAUTIFUL & hard to find 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 1823 sqft home with garage nestled in desirable Natomas neighborhood!



*Newer home with modern amenities, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting throughout the house!



*Spacious & popular floor plan features separate family room, large kitchen with island/dining bar.



*Pantry closet & breakfast nook that opens to private patio & backyard!



*Dual sinks & walk-in closet in expansive master suite, big bedrooms. New carpet installed!



*Convenient indoor upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer hookups



*Numerous windows and tall ceilings throughout the house give lots of natural light!



*Community has a clubhouse & sparkling pool to enjoy this summer!



Sorry No Smoking or Animals are allowed in the building. Good credit and rental history are a must. No Evictions, Bankruptcies, or Collections. Tenant pays all utilities. HOA paid by owner

Property Id 297508



No Pets Allowed



