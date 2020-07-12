/
sundance lake
176 Apartments for rent in Sundance Lake, Sacramento, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3742 Catalan Sea Way
3742 Catalan Sea Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1763 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4675921)
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4117 Adriatic Sea Way
4117 Adriatic Sea Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Aldeburgh Cir
401 Aldeburgh Circle, Sacramento, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4000 sqft
Luxury Home 5Bed/4Bath - Luxury Home 5Bedroom/4Bath. Ready to Move in. (RLNE3722005)
Results within 1 mile of Sundance Lake
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1285 sqft
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Ashton Parc
2201 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1056 sqft
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4898 Westlake Parkway
4898 Westlake Parkway, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1686 sqft
4898 Westlake Parkway Available 08/13/20 - Owner is willing to work with pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application. If there is a pet, the rent will be increased by $50 per month, per pet. (RLNE5922262)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4800 Westlake Parkway #2606
4800 Westlake Parkway, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1429 sqft
4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 Available 09/22/20 Wonderful 3bd/2.5ba North Natomas Condo with 2-Car Garage - This Beautiful Newer 3bd/2.5ba condominium is located in Westlake Villas in North Natomas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3730 Bayou Way
3730 Bayou Way, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1917 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Natomas Beauty! 4 bedroom, 3 bath - Property Id: 304747 Gorgeous Brand New 4 bed 3 bath 2 story home in a Great location close to Hwy 5 and 99.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3845 AMELIA ROSE WAY
3845 Amelia Rose Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1626 sqft
Beazer Home Ready 4 Rent, 3br,2.5ba,2car,Asking $1995/2000 Dep. No PETS, Tenant pays all Utilities !!. Comes with hardwood lamin. floors, large counter space with sink and dishwasher, Lots of cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Refr.Washer/Dryer.
Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3694 East Commerce Way
3694 E Commerce Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
17 Petrel Ct
17 Petrel Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2567 sqft
Bright Modern 3 Bed 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4721 Savoie Way
4721 Savoie Way, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2544 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 STORY, 4 BED, 2.5 BATH, 2544 SQ FEET IN WESTLAKE NEIGHBORHOOD - AVAILABLE FOR PREVIEW AFTER JULY 6, 2020 Updated spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in prestigious Westlake neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Sundance Lake
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,685
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1021 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,493
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1075 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
8 Units Available
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,202
1272 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,772
1583 sqft
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
17 Units Available
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,571
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with custom cabinetry, soaking tubs, detached garages and granite countertops. Located close to Old Sacramento, Sacramento River and the airport. Community features a pool and media room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Foundry in West Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
25 Units Available
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,228
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1010 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
The Creek at 2645
2645 Stonecreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Creek at 2645 is an affordable, beautiful community with spacious floor plans and newly renovated units. Close to Golden 1 Center, amenities include refrigerators, ranges, ovens and dishwashers.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,630
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,723
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1126 sqft
Whether you’re relaxing at the heated saltwater pool or spa, planting seeds in the community garden or sharing the views from the rooftop deck, you’ll experience the delights of this modern retreat in North Natomas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
3 Units Available
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,274
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a short walk from coffee shops and restaurants. Near Martha Rivers Park. Each home offers spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens, as well as an on-site luxury pool, patio area and park space.
