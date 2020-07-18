All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 1707 35th St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
1707 35th St Unit B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1707 35th St Unit B

1707 35th St · (408) 518-2209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
East Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1707 35th St, Sacramento, CA 95816
East Sacramento

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
new construction
MOVE IN SPECIAL!
Immaculate 2 bedroom cottage in prime location. Less than a 5 minute walk to the best offerings in East Sac. House is updated for modern living with vintage charm original wood floors, glass knobs, etc. Updated kitchen with granite, dishwasher, disposal. Updated bath with large soaking tub. Large mud room/laundry room includes machines & a 2nd vanity sink. Tranquil private patio ready for outdoor dining or entertaining.

This is a great opportunity to move into a desirable neighborhood and save some money for half the year. There will be construction on the property for approximately 3 months, only during business hours, of course. The construction will not be inside the cottage unit, but it will be adjacent to it. When you view the cottage, you will orange rope stakes to show you where the new construction will be. Yard size will be impacted.

REDUCED RENT FOR 6 MONTHS AND UTILITIES REDUCED DURING ADJACENT CONSTRUCTION!
ask for details upon application.

- 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with tub.
- washer dryer in unit
- 700 square feet
- Central heating and AC
- rent $1850 for first 6months, then adjusts to market rate of $2150
- Deposit $1850
- Cats OK with pet deposit
- Small apartment dogs (under 30lbs) considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit
- Available immediately

NOTE - ALL utilities are payable as a flat-rate of $300 each month, in addition to the rent. This includes water, garbage, sewer, electric, gas, INTERNET, as well as a weekly garden service to mow & blow. You have no other bills for this property!
UTILITIES WILL BE REDUCED to $200 flat-rate monthly for the duration of the construction.

(RLNE5920799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 35th St Unit B have any available units?
1707 35th St Unit B has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 35th St Unit B have?
Some of 1707 35th St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 35th St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1707 35th St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 35th St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 35th St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1707 35th St Unit B offer parking?
No, 1707 35th St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1707 35th St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 35th St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 35th St Unit B have a pool?
No, 1707 35th St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1707 35th St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1707 35th St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 35th St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 35th St Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1707 35th St Unit B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1801L
1123 18th St
Sacramento, CA 95811
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street
Sacramento, CA 95818
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way
Sacramento, CA 95833
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way
Sacramento, CA 95827
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive
Sacramento, CA 95831
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave
Sacramento, CA 95838
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr
Sacramento, CA 91010
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way
Sacramento, CA 95827

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconiesSacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CA
Fairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CA
Folsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketMidtownSouth Natomas
Valley Hi North LagunaGreenhavenDowntown Sacramento
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity