1707 35th St Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access new construction

MOVE IN SPECIAL!

Immaculate 2 bedroom cottage in prime location. Less than a 5 minute walk to the best offerings in East Sac. House is updated for modern living with vintage charm original wood floors, glass knobs, etc. Updated kitchen with granite, dishwasher, disposal. Updated bath with large soaking tub. Large mud room/laundry room includes machines & a 2nd vanity sink. Tranquil private patio ready for outdoor dining or entertaining.



This is a great opportunity to move into a desirable neighborhood and save some money for half the year. There will be construction on the property for approximately 3 months, only during business hours, of course. The construction will not be inside the cottage unit, but it will be adjacent to it. When you view the cottage, you will orange rope stakes to show you where the new construction will be. Yard size will be impacted.



REDUCED RENT FOR 6 MONTHS AND UTILITIES REDUCED DURING ADJACENT CONSTRUCTION!

ask for details upon application.



- 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with tub.

- washer dryer in unit

- 700 square feet

- Central heating and AC

- rent $1850 for first 6months, then adjusts to market rate of $2150

- Deposit $1850

- Cats OK with pet deposit

- Small apartment dogs (under 30lbs) considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit

- Available immediately



NOTE - ALL utilities are payable as a flat-rate of $300 each month, in addition to the rent. This includes water, garbage, sewer, electric, gas, INTERNET, as well as a weekly garden service to mow & blow. You have no other bills for this property!

UTILITIES WILL BE REDUCED to $200 flat-rate monthly for the duration of the construction.



(RLNE5920799)