Amenities
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom /One bath located in the Midtown Area of P Street and 24th Street.
1525 24th St is close Sacramento Ballet, McKeever School of Irish Dance, Identity Coffees, Ink Eats & Drinks, Univision Network, Pacific Market, Busy Bee Childhood Development Center, The Sacramento Bee, The Press Club, Zelda's Original Gourmet Pizza, just a 6 min drive to Downtown.
Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- Washer and dryer
- Porch
- Patio
- 2 car driveway
Community Features:
- Shared back patio
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1525-24Th-St-Sacramento-CA-95816
You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5788092)