Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
1525 24th St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1525 24th St

1525 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1525 24th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom /One bath located in the Midtown Area of P Street and 24th Street.

1525 24th St is close Sacramento Ballet, McKeever School of Irish Dance, Identity Coffees, Ink Eats & Drinks, Univision Network, Pacific Market, Busy Bee Childhood Development Center, The Sacramento Bee, The Press Club, Zelda's Original Gourmet Pizza, just a 6 min drive to Downtown.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- Washer and dryer
- Porch
- Patio
- 2 car driveway

Community Features:
- Shared back patio

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1525-24Th-St-Sacramento-CA-95816

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5788092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 24th St have any available units?
1525 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 24th St have?
Some of 1525 24th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
1525 24th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 1525 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 1525 24th St offer parking?
No, 1525 24th St does not offer parking.
Does 1525 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 24th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 24th St have a pool?
No, 1525 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 1525 24th St have accessible units?
No, 1525 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
