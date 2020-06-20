Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom /One bath located in the Midtown Area of P Street and 24th Street.



1525 24th St is close Sacramento Ballet, McKeever School of Irish Dance, Identity Coffees, Ink Eats & Drinks, Univision Network, Pacific Market, Busy Bee Childhood Development Center, The Sacramento Bee, The Press Club, Zelda's Original Gourmet Pizza, just a 6 min drive to Downtown.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven

- Air conditioner

- Gas heating system

- Washer and dryer

- Porch

- Patio

- 2 car driveway



Community Features:

- Shared back patio



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1525-24Th-St-Sacramento-CA-95816



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5788092)