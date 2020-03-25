All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 1002 Mud Pie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
1002 Mud Pie Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1002 Mud Pie Lane

1002 Mud Pie Lane · (916) 974-6017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1002 Mud Pie Lane, Sacramento, CA 95814
Alkali Flat

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1002 Mud Pie Lane · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1818 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New Home *Move in Special of 1/2 off the first month rent. - *Move in Special of 1/2 off the first month rent.
Stunning BRAND NEW home in amazing neighborhood. The Creamery is Downtown living at its finest. Within walking distance to Golden One Arena, the Capitols, restaurants, shopping and SO MUCH MORE.
This tri-level 1818 sq. ft. home features 2 master suites one with large balcony & walk-in closet hand crafted bathrooms from the tile to the fixtures. Extremely spacious 2nd floor has a great room concept with open kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile back splash & beautiful view, dining area just off the huge living room, half-bath & patio. Wood & tile flooring throughout, custom lighting, CH/A, Dual-Pane windows, tank less water heater, 1 car garage w/extra storage space. NOTE: Studio on lower level is NOT included

Community features urban gardens, planter boxes & inviting promenades for tranquil strolls or friendly gatherings.
More info here:
http://livesaccreamery.com/
http://livesaccreamery.com/wp-content/uploads/The-Creamery-Brochure.pdf

Rent includes:
Sewer, Garbage & Association Dues. This home is NO Smoking and NO Pets. Visit www.tiner.com for more information and to view the home. Virtual tour link below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.

Virtual tour link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gJG936bHiHw

Screening Guidelines:
1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.
2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for positive credit history
3. All bankruptcies must be discharged.
4. Good rental references. No evictions no exceptions.
5. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).
6. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.
7. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application.

Tiner Properties CA DRE 01515135

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3525026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Mud Pie Lane have any available units?
1002 Mud Pie Lane has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 Mud Pie Lane have?
Some of 1002 Mud Pie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Mud Pie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Mud Pie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Mud Pie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Mud Pie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 1002 Mud Pie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Mud Pie Lane does offer parking.
Does 1002 Mud Pie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 Mud Pie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Mud Pie Lane have a pool?
No, 1002 Mud Pie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Mud Pie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1002 Mud Pie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Mud Pie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Mud Pie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1002 Mud Pie Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave
Sacramento, CA 95825
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd
Sacramento, CA 95864
1801L
1123 18th St
Sacramento, CA 95811
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
The Angelino
4801 J St
Sacramento, CA 95819
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave
Sacramento, CA 95838
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St
Sacramento, CA 95816
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr
Sacramento, CA 95825

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity