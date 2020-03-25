1002 Mud Pie Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New Home *Move in Special of 1/2 off the first month rent.

Stunning BRAND NEW home in amazing neighborhood. The Creamery is Downtown living at its finest. Within walking distance to Golden One Arena, the Capitols, restaurants, shopping and SO MUCH MORE.

This tri-level 1818 sq. ft. home features 2 master suites one with large balcony & walk-in closet hand crafted bathrooms from the tile to the fixtures. Extremely spacious 2nd floor has a great room concept with open kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile back splash & beautiful view, dining area just off the huge living room, half-bath & patio. Wood & tile flooring throughout, custom lighting, CH/A, Dual-Pane windows, tank less water heater, 1 car garage w/extra storage space. NOTE: Studio on lower level is NOT included



Community features urban gardens, planter boxes & inviting promenades for tranquil strolls or friendly gatherings.

More info here:

http://livesaccreamery.com/

http://livesaccreamery.com/wp-content/uploads/The-Creamery-Brochure.pdf



Rent includes:

Sewer, Garbage & Association Dues. This home is NO Smoking and NO Pets. Visit www.tiner.com for more information and to view the home. Virtual tour link below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.



Virtual tour link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gJG936bHiHw



Screening Guidelines:

1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.

2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for positive credit history

3. All bankruptcies must be discharged.

4. Good rental references. No evictions no exceptions.

5. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).

6. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.

7. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application.



Tiner Properties CA DRE 01515135



No Pets Allowed



