Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:02 PM

The Landing at Riverlake

Open Now until 5pm
638 Lake Front Dr · (916) 694-0561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

638 Lake Front Dr, Sacramento, CA 95831
Pocket

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landing at Riverlake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
sauna
The Landing at Riverlake Apartments for rent in Sacramento, California is a refreshing retreat, where our residents enjoy exclusive access to a private 32 acre lake and water views from every apartment home!We offer spacious, pet-friendly, townhome style apartments - all located on a private water front! Our one- and two-bedroom floor plans are well equipped with all the comforts of home to include walk-in closets, private patios, and a washer and dryer.We have an array of amenities that will delight your senses! Enjoy a vigorous workout in our brand new fitness studio, a swim in our shimmering pool, or relax in our invigorating spa. Experience the unique atmosphere with our paddle boats and canoes, ten Gas BBQ grills, docks and picnic lounge chairs throughout the community. We are ideally located near shopping, schools, Sacramento River, and Interstate 5.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.85x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom); $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required / H.O.A. fees $30 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 45 lbs. / Pets are welcome, we just have a few guidelines, please call for more details.
Parking Details: 1 spot carport included in lease / uncovered parking is first come first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Landing at Riverlake have any available units?
The Landing at Riverlake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does The Landing at Riverlake have?
Some of The Landing at Riverlake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landing at Riverlake currently offering any rent specials?
The Landing at Riverlake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landing at Riverlake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landing at Riverlake is pet friendly.
Does The Landing at Riverlake offer parking?
Yes, The Landing at Riverlake offers parking.
Does The Landing at Riverlake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Landing at Riverlake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landing at Riverlake have a pool?
Yes, The Landing at Riverlake has a pool.
Does The Landing at Riverlake have accessible units?
No, The Landing at Riverlake does not have accessible units.
Does The Landing at Riverlake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landing at Riverlake has units with dishwashers.
