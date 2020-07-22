Amenities

The Landing at Riverlake Apartments for rent in Sacramento, California is a refreshing retreat, where our residents enjoy exclusive access to a private 32 acre lake and water views from every apartment home!We offer spacious, pet-friendly, townhome style apartments - all located on a private water front! Our one- and two-bedroom floor plans are well equipped with all the comforts of home to include walk-in closets, private patios, and a washer and dryer.We have an array of amenities that will delight your senses! Enjoy a vigorous workout in our brand new fitness studio, a swim in our shimmering pool, or relax in our invigorating spa. Experience the unique atmosphere with our paddle boats and canoes, ten Gas BBQ grills, docks and picnic lounge chairs throughout the community. We are ideally located near shopping, schools, Sacramento River, and Interstate 5.