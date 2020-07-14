All apartments in Rolling Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Marine View Apartment Homes

2905 S Cabrillo Ave · (213) 263-5293
Location

2905 S Cabrillo Ave, Rolling Hills, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0876-D · Avail. Sep 1

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 0874-D · Avail. now

$2,063

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 801-11 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801-13 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,930

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marine View Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Marine View offers a host of one and two-bedroom modern apartments with condo-style dual entry, private garages, and balconies for an exclusive lifestyle. Inside, custom-built cabinetry, ceiling fans, plush carpeting, and separate dining areas create a cozy vibe. Carefully curated, our community amenities are there to make your life easier. Take full advantage of our laundry facilities and on-site maintenance crew. Throw wonderful get-togethers at the picnic area with grilling stations, and don't forget we're a pet-friendly community, so we always welcome your furry friends!

Get the full San Pedro experience and discover all the dining, shopping, and entertainment options that await you. Our 2905 S Cabrillo Avenue location is close to some of the hottest spots in the city. Shop and dine in style at Ports O'Call Village, visit the San Pedro Fish Mar

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $75/per month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2 cat maximum
rent: $50/per month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned lot: $50/month; Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: included in all leases
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marine View Apartment Homes have any available units?
Marine View Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Marine View Apartment Homes have?
Some of Marine View Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marine View Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Marine View Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marine View Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Marine View Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Marine View Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Marine View Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Marine View Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marine View Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marine View Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Marine View Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Marine View Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Marine View Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Marine View Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marine View Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Marine View Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Marine View Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
