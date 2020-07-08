Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access garage 24hr laundry carport

Welcome to life made simple at Sunstone Place Apartment Homes. Located in the city of Riverside, you'll find spacious Southern California apartments in one and two bedroom floorplans featuring upgraded flooring and oversized patios or private balconies. The open kitchen design offers gas cooking, dishwashers, and central air-conditioning and heating. Accent walls are available should you be interested.



Just steps from your door, you can enjoy the amenities and conveniences of 2 resident pools and 2 inviting spas, a business center, fitness room and on-site laundry facilities. The gated community is beautifully landscaped with lush green belts and colorful flower beds. Each apartment includes a reserved covered parking spot and the assurance of professional on-site management. Our pet friendly community welcomes cats and dogs of all sizes!



Sunstone Place Apartment Homes is just minutes from great shopping, restaurants, and entertainment at The Galleria at Tyler Mall, West Plaza Shoppi