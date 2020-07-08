All apartments in Riverside
3845 Polk St · (909) 280-7465
Location

3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA 92505
La Sierra

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 178 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 095 · Avail. now

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 175 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,734

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunstone Place.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
garage
24hr laundry
carport
Welcome to life made simple at Sunstone Place Apartment Homes. Located in the city of Riverside, you'll find spacious Southern California apartments in one and two bedroom floorplans featuring upgraded flooring and oversized patios or private balconies. The open kitchen design offers gas cooking, dishwashers, and central air-conditioning and heating. Accent walls are available should you be interested.

Just steps from your door, you can enjoy the amenities and conveniences of 2 resident pools and 2 inviting spas, a business center, fitness room and on-site laundry facilities. The gated community is beautifully landscaped with lush green belts and colorful flower beds. Each apartment includes a reserved covered parking spot and the assurance of professional on-site management. Our pet friendly community welcomes cats and dogs of all sizes!

Sunstone Place Apartment Homes is just minutes from great shopping, restaurants, and entertainment at The Galleria at Tyler Mall, West Plaza Shoppi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: 1x1 on approved credit and $500 deposit for 2x2 on approved credi
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pet policy applied, please contact us for additional information
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: $100 monthly rent when available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sunstone Place have any available units?
Sunstone Place has 4 units available starting at $1,454 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunstone Place have?
Some of Sunstone Place's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunstone Place currently offering any rent specials?
Sunstone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunstone Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunstone Place is pet friendly.
Does Sunstone Place offer parking?
Yes, Sunstone Place offers parking.
Does Sunstone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunstone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunstone Place have a pool?
Yes, Sunstone Place has a pool.
Does Sunstone Place have accessible units?
No, Sunstone Place does not have accessible units.
Does Sunstone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunstone Place has units with dishwashers.

