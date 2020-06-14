145 Apartments for rent in Riverside, CA with garage

Apartment List
Riverside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Arlanza
20 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mission Grove
11 Units Available
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Arlington South
9 Units Available
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
La Sierra South
18 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,605
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University
16 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Canyon Crest
25 Units Available
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
La Sierra
3 Units Available
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,403
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission Grove
7 Units Available
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Canyon Crest
6 Units Available
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Canyon Crest
20 Units Available
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
*NOW LEASING*Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy. Where and how you live has a lot to do with that. Welcome to The CORE at Sycamore Highlands - a daring, new, and modern living experience in Riverside.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
La Sierra
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
La Sierra Acres
1 Unit Available
4960 Tyler Meadows
4960 Tyler Meadows Road, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2368 sqft
One of a kind single-family home! This house features a very spacious floor plan of 2,368 square feet and a lot of 7,405 square feet. It comes with NEW paint, NEW hardwood floor, central AC and 3-car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Casa Blanca
1 Unit Available
6904 Viking Court
6904 Viking Court, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1110 sqft
This is a single story home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in a great neighborhood. All new interior paint in neutral colors throughout, new window coverings throughout. Tile and laminate wood floors. Dining area off kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1884 Redfield Road
1884 Redfield Road, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1615 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Redington Community in Riverside. This home is located 2 minutes from UCR Campus. Upgraded Laminate Flooring Throughout. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
5050 Pearblossom Dr.
5050 Pearblossom Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1682 sqft
5050 Pearblossom Dr. Available 07/02/20 4/2 Two-Story Canyon Crest Charmer for Lease! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom two-story home for rent located in the Canyon Crest community of Riverside, California.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission Grove
1 Unit Available
7712 Northrop Drive
7712 Northrop Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1585 sqft
7712 Northrop Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Orangecrest Home 3BR 2BA. - Beautiful Orangecrest Home 3BR 2BA. Bonus room. Family room with Fireplace. Ceramic floors throughout. Carpet in bedrooms. Gardener included. Patio. 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Sierra Acres
1 Unit Available
6666 Butte Drive
6666 Butte Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1476 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Inviting four bedroom home in a prime location.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
1585 Country Club Drive
1585 Country Club Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1865 sqft
Contact Natalia DeFratus for appointment 951-271-1325. Well taken care of Canyon Crest pool home for rent, in highly desirable area of Riverside. Just in time for hot summer days.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ramona
1 Unit Available
3606 Gay Way
3606 Gay Way, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1815 sqft
Beautiful home with many upgrades, solar panels, new roof, RV parking, pool and lots of storage! This home also has a big kitchen, two car garage with an extra bathroom in the garage. NO PETS.Good credit required. Call Mike at 951-788-9000.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Orangecrest
1 Unit Available
20602 Mesa Oak Dr
20602 Mesa Oak Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1890 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home in Orangecrest Martin Luther King High. 3 car garage. Very clean. Gardener included. Please no pets, no smoking. Tile and wood floors on lst floor and carpet on second floor. Great deck off master bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
5432 Deveron Ct
5432 Deveron Court, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2467 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home on cul-de-sac near Sycamore Canyon. Owner pays for gardener. Huge fenced back yard with covered patio. Large rooms. Fireplace. No pets, no smoking. Near UCR, freeways, shopping. Excellent credit. Call Mike Hamilton and leave message.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Riverside, CA

Riverside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

