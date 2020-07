Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool bike storage internet access key fob access accessible elevator bbq/grill conference room courtyard dog park fire pit lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving

In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside. Situated one block from the historic Mission Inn at the City's intersection of commerce and culture, Imperial Hardware Lofts blends the restored facade of the historic Imperial Hardware Building with five-stories of studios, one and two bedroom loft apartments.Residents will experience the best of city living by enjoying the ground floor restaurants and cafes, including The Salted Pig, a city-wide favorite and the Inland Empire's first gastropub. Residents can lounge poolside on the Deck, meet friends at the community lounge, workout at the fitness center, or toast sunset atop the sixth-floor Roof.