Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed garage parking carport conference room game room key fob access nest technology online portal trash valet valet service

At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy. Where and how you live has a lot to do with that. Welcome to The CORE at Sycamore Highlands - a daring, new, and modern living experience in Riverside. Part urban attitude, part scenic tranquility, and altogether different, The CORE is everything you could want and more. Intuitive and Innovative Living Designed Just for You. Located in the Sycamore Highlands neighborhood of Riverside, CA, The CORE at Sycamore Highlands features one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with upgraded features and unmatched amenities. Residents will enjoy close proximity to a wide variety of shopping and dining choices in the dynamic hub where SR-60 meets the I-215 freeway.