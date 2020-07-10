Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020

90 Apartments for rent in Riverside, CA with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10
9 Units Available
Mission Grove
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
Last updated July 10
13 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated July 10
$
19 Units Available
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 10
18 Units Available
Arlington South
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1170 sqft
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
Last updated July 10
$
16 Units Available
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated July 10
15 Units Available
University
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Last updated July 10
8 Units Available
Mission Grove
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
Last updated July 11
8 Units Available
Canyon Crest
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Last updated July 10
$
22 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Last updated July 10
$
23 Units Available
Eastside
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Last updated July 10
$
16 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Last updated July 10
13 Units Available
Arlington South
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Last updated July 10
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Last updated July 10
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown

Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
La Sierra South
10961 Elkwood Circle
10961 Elkwood Circle, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Prestigious Riverwalk Vista, newly built in 2016! Home features 4 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Eastside
2650 Mission Inn Avenue
2650 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious loft.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
University
2891 Canyon Crest Drive
2891 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Riverside. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer in unit, fireplace. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent.

Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
La Sierra
3613 Nye Avenue
3613 Nye Avenue, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Quiet & beautiful Condo with a view to courtyard. Living room down stairs with full bathroom and dining & kitchen upstairs. Open Kitchen with granite countertop and beautiful wood cabinets.

Last updated April 12
1 Unit Available
Orangecrest
8444 Applegate Ct
8444 Applegate Ct, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2726 sqft
Orangecrest 4 Bedroom - **NEWER CARPET**NEWER PAINT** (Both less than 1 year old) Private cul-de-sac location. Walking distance to playground and community center. Lush landscaped front and rear yards.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
Orangecrest
8360 Clover Creek Road
8360 Clover Creek Road, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2613 sqft
8360 Clover Creek Road Available 05/01/20 BEAUTIFUL Orangecrest 4 Bedroom 2.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
Wood Streets
3528 Beechwood Place
3528 Beechwood Place, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3088 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous fully furnished home located in the wood streets of riverside. All utilities included.

Last updated March 9
1 Unit Available
Ramona
3880 Wayne Court
3880 Wayne Court, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1402 sqft
Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and gardener included in lease. Pets allowed with $300 security deposit and $25 pet fee per month.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside
Last updated July 10
18 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Last updated July 10
81 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.

July 2020 Riverside Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Riverside Rent Report. Riverside rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Riverside rents increased slightly over the past month

Riverside rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Riverside stand at $1,084 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,356 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Riverside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Riverside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents were up 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Riverside rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Riverside, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Riverside is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Riverside's median two-bedroom rent of $1,356 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Riverside's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverside than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is nearly twice the price in Riverside.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

