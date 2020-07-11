Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020

21 Apartments for rent in Riverside, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Riverside apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
Eastside
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
University
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
16 Units Available
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
22 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Castlerock

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
Arlanza
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy.
1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,199
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Main+Nine

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CALuxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.
Vesada

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,600
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Terrano

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
Contact for Availability
The Retreat
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.
Results within 10 miles of Riverside
The Summit

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Northwest Redlands
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Vistara

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
The Grove

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
15 Units Available
Sierra del Oro
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
Curtis
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Riverside, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Riverside apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Riverside apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

