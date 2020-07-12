/
/
/
ramona
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
125 Apartments for rent in Ramona, Riverside, CA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
885 sqft
Artessa Riverside apartment homes are spacious and comfortable with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. The community is pet-friendly and has a tennis court, playground and pool/hot tub!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
18 Units Available
The Aspens Riverside
7955 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
985 sqft
Apartments feature expansive windows and large patios/balconies. Community highlights include beautiful gardens, a pool and sauna, and clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near Riverside Freeway. Close to Riverside City College and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
1 of 21
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3880 Wayne Court
3880 Wayne Court, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1402 sqft
Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and gardener included in lease. Pets allowed with $300 security deposit and $25 pet fee per month.
Results within 1 mile of Ramona
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1170 sqft
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,365
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4031 Mcarthur Road
4031 Macarthur Road, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1300 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedrooms 1 full bath duplex-home is ready to view! Upgraded with new luxury tile flooring, new kitchen counter, and appliances. The full bathroom provides you with plenty of cabinet space and new shower doors.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6979 Palm Ct #241 N
6979 Palm Court, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean condo near Riverside Plaza - 2 bed/ 1 bath condo in the Palm Court Condominium complex. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large patio. Convenient freeway access and minutes from Riverside Plaza restaurants and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Ramona
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
884 sqft
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
3 Units Available
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,199
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6077 Allwood Dr.
6077 Allwood Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1062 sqft
6077 Allwood Dr. Available 09/15/20 Charming 3BR 1.5 BA Home - Charming 3 BR 1.5 BA Home on Cul- de-sac with an awesome view. Coming soon!!!. Upgraded Granite counters and cabinets in kitchen. Good size family room/dining area off of the kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6155 Ave Juan Diaz
6155 Avenue Juan Diaz, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1363 sqft
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - COMMUNITY POOL & TENNIS COURT * FREEWAY CLOSE * VIEW OF GOLF COURSE - DONT MISS OUT ON THIS . 3RD BEDROOM CAN BE AN OFFICE OR BONUS ROOM . THIS HOME HAS A PATIO AND IT IS ADJACENT TO THE GOLF COURSE.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3242 Winnebago
3242 Winnebago Street, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
RIVERSIDE Newly Updated 3+2 in Quiet Neighborhood! Available NOW! - Vaulted ceilings in the formal entry into the bright, spacious living room with focal point fireplace.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5980 Keswick Avenue
5980 Keswick Avenue, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2495 sqft
5980 Keswick Avenue Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 Bathroom Estate with Over 1/2 Acre in Canyon Crest - **Get more information about this home and check to see if it is still available on our website @ SoCoManage.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
960 Country Club Dr
960 Country Club Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1995 sqft
Beautiful single story Canyon Crest home - This beautiful 2,000 SF home features a formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, large living room with a double-sided fireplace that leads to a bonus room perfect for a casual family room, office or whatever
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11303 Apple Canyon Lane
11303 Apple Canyon Lane, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3490 sqft
11303 Apple Canyon Lane Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, 4 BD, 3 BA+Bonus Room and 3 car garage in Riverside avail. in August! - AUGUST 2020 Move In Date. Gorgeous, two-story, unfurnished home in La Sierra area of Riverside available for rent.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Mission Inn Avenue
2650 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious loft.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
4960 Tyler Meadows
4960 Tyler Meadows Road, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2368 sqft
One of a kind single-family home! This house features a very spacious floor plan of 2,368 square feet and a lot of 7,405 square feet. It comes with NEW paint, NEW hardwood floor, central AC and 3-car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5957 Wimbledon Drive
5957 Wimbledon Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2012 sqft
Adorable cottage style home in highly sought after area of Canyon Crest! Walking distance to country club and golfing. Larger than it appears from the front. It boasts over 2000 sq. ft with all 4 bedrooms on first floor.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CAWoodcrest, CAHome Gardens, CARialto, CAColton, CAFontana, CAEastvale, CA