Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center carport cc payments clubhouse game room guest parking hot tub internet access online portal pool table

Windwood Apartments in Riverside, CA offers a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. Including a private gated entrance, two swimming pools and spas, laundry facilities, covered parking, central heat and air, balconies and patios and so much more! Conveniently located near UC Riverside and most major highways! Call our professional leasing staff today and we will be happy to arrange a tour. Welcome Home!