All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like Castlerock.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
Castlerock
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Castlerock

5700 Lochmoor Dr · (951) 379-3732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive up to 6 weeks FREE on select 2 bedrooms and 1 month FREE on select 1 bedrooms! Ask us how to receive HALF OFF deposit on move-in! Floor plans starting at $1695. *Restrictions Apply
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
Canyon Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA 92507
Canyon Crest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 147 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 146 · Avail. now

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 058 · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit 248 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit 136 · Avail. now

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Castlerock.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
package receiving
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!

Castlerock strikes the perfect balance between luxury and convenience. With its Mediterranean architecture, accentuated by stunning sunset views, Castlerock creates an ambiance of luxurious sophistication. With six individually designed floor plans of one, one + den, and two-bedrooms to choose from, you will easily find Sycamore Highlands Riverside apartments that suit your lifestyle. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and spacious kitchens with granite counter tops are but a few of the touches that reflect the elegance of Castlerock pet friendly apartments in Riverside, CA.

Taking its place among the 172 acres that comprise Sycamore Highlands, Castlerock enjoys the community's excellent location. The adjacent Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park serves as a perfect backyard, providing tra

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Castlerock have any available units?
Castlerock has 15 units available starting at $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does Castlerock have?
Some of Castlerock's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Castlerock currently offering any rent specials?
Castlerock is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to 6 weeks FREE on select 2 bedrooms and 1 month FREE on select 1 bedrooms! Ask us how to receive HALF OFF deposit on move-in! Floor plans starting at $1695. *Restrictions Apply
Is Castlerock pet-friendly?
Yes, Castlerock is pet friendly.
Does Castlerock offer parking?
Yes, Castlerock offers parking.
Does Castlerock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Castlerock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Castlerock have a pool?
Yes, Castlerock has a pool.
Does Castlerock have accessible units?
Yes, Castlerock has accessible units.
Does Castlerock have units with dishwashers?
No, Castlerock does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Castlerock?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St
Riverside, CA 92505
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl
Riverside, CA 92504
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd
Riverside, CA 92503
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92503
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd
Riverside, CA 92507
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave
Riverside, CA 92503
The Aspens Riverside
7955 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504

Similar Pages

Riverside 1 BedroomsRiverside 2 Bedrooms
Riverside Apartments with GymRiverside Luxury Places
Riverside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Canyon CrestUniversityRamona
ArlanzaLa SierraDowntown Riverside
EastsideLa Sierra South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity