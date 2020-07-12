/
downtown riverside
117 Apartments for rent in Downtown Riverside, Riverside, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,199
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Riverside
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,642
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Mission Inn Avenue
2650 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious loft.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2321 Gonzaga Ln
2321 Gonzaga Lane, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1152 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features hard wood floors throughout for easy maintenance, large balcony and a 2 car garage.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4245 Papago St.
4245 Papago Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1931 sqft
4245 Papago St. Available 04/25/20 Beautiful 2- Story 4BR 2.75 BA Home. - Ceramic tile floors. Family room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen. Downstairs BR and bathroom. Downstairs bathroom with shower only. Spacious kitchen. Diningroom.
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
3528 Beechwood Place
3528 Beechwood Place, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3088 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous fully furnished home located in the wood streets of riverside. All utilities included.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Riverside
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
17 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
16 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
885 sqft
Artessa Riverside apartment homes are spacious and comfortable with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. The community is pet-friendly and has a tennis court, playground and pool/hot tub!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
18 Units Available
The Aspens Riverside
7955 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
985 sqft
Apartments feature expansive windows and large patios/balconies. Community highlights include beautiful gardens, a pool and sauna, and clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near Riverside Freeway. Close to Riverside City College and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6077 Allwood Dr.
6077 Allwood Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1062 sqft
6077 Allwood Dr. Available 09/15/20 Charming 3BR 1.5 BA Home - Charming 3 BR 1.5 BA Home on Cul- de-sac with an awesome view. Coming soon!!!. Upgraded Granite counters and cabinets in kitchen. Good size family room/dining area off of the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
4031 Mcarthur Road
4031 Macarthur Road, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1300 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedrooms 1 full bath duplex-home is ready to view! Upgraded with new luxury tile flooring, new kitchen counter, and appliances. The full bathroom provides you with plenty of cabinet space and new shower doors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6155 Ave Juan Diaz
6155 Avenue Juan Diaz, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1363 sqft
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - COMMUNITY POOL & TENNIS COURT * FREEWAY CLOSE * VIEW OF GOLF COURSE - DONT MISS OUT ON THIS . 3RD BEDROOM CAN BE AN OFFICE OR BONUS ROOM . THIS HOME HAS A PATIO AND IT IS ADJACENT TO THE GOLF COURSE.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5980 Keswick Avenue
5980 Keswick Avenue, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2495 sqft
5980 Keswick Avenue Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 Bathroom Estate with Over 1/2 Acre in Canyon Crest - **Get more information about this home and check to see if it is still available on our website @ SoCoManage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11707 Cricket Dr
11707 Cricket Drive, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1569 sqft
Welcome To Your New Home In Bloomington - FILL OUT ONLINE APPLICATION AT : WWW.EXPRESSREALTYPM.COM 1> MUST MAKE 3 X THE RENT QUALIFIER 2> FICO SCORE 600+ ...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
960 Country Club Dr
960 Country Club Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1995 sqft
Beautiful single story Canyon Crest home - This beautiful 2,000 SF home features a formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, large living room with a double-sided fireplace that leads to a bonus room perfect for a casual family room, office or whatever
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2891 Canyon Crest Drive
2891 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Riverside. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer in unit, fireplace. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6979 Palm Ct #241 N
6979 Palm Court, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean condo near Riverside Plaza - 2 bed/ 1 bath condo in the Palm Court Condominium complex. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large patio. Convenient freeway access and minutes from Riverside Plaza restaurants and shopping.
