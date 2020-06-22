All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM

780 Earlham Street

780 Earlham Street · No Longer Available
Location

780 Earlham Street, Pasadena, CA 91101
Olive Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e24807806a ---- This recently updated apartment is in an ideal Pasadena location. The apartment is located near the 210 freeway and Lake Blvd. The apartment is located in a great building that comes with a pool, off street covered parking and laundry facility. The apartment was recently updated throughout. We have just replaced the carpet and freshly painted. The remodeled kitchen comes with new granite counters, cabinets and stainless appliances. The bathrooms have also been finished and are in perfect condition. The apartment has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet and attached master bathroom. There is a lot of additional storage space in the apartment. This is a great apartment in a great area and is in perfect shape! Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the property. Move in costs: $1950 - Rent $1000 - Deposit $175 - Inspection Fee $40 - Application fee per adult YouTube Video URL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Earlham Street have any available units?
780 Earlham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Earlham Street have?
Some of 780 Earlham Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Earlham Street currently offering any rent specials?
780 Earlham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Earlham Street pet-friendly?
No, 780 Earlham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 780 Earlham Street offer parking?
Yes, 780 Earlham Street does offer parking.
Does 780 Earlham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Earlham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Earlham Street have a pool?
Yes, 780 Earlham Street has a pool.
Does 780 Earlham Street have accessible units?
No, 780 Earlham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Earlham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Earlham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
