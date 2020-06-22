780 Earlham Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e24807806a ---- This recently updated apartment is in an ideal Pasadena location. The apartment is located near the 210 freeway and Lake Blvd. The apartment is located in a great building that comes with a pool, off street covered parking and laundry facility. The apartment was recently updated throughout. We have just replaced the carpet and freshly painted. The remodeled kitchen comes with new granite counters, cabinets and stainless appliances. The bathrooms have also been finished and are in perfect condition. The apartment has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet and attached master bathroom. There is a lot of additional storage space in the apartment. This is a great apartment in a great area and is in perfect shape! Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the property. Move in costs: $1950 - Rent $1000 - Deposit $175 - Inspection Fee $40 - Application fee per adult YouTube Video URL