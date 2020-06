Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Urban living at its finest! Charming pied-a-terre at The Cinema Lofts in the heart of Pasadena. Light and bright single level unit with open floor plan, high ceilings and balcony. Kitchen has stainless appliances, good storage and stack washer & dryer. Gated complex with subterranean parking (one space). Central location close to Whole Foods, Old Pasadena and the Metro.