Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:41 AM

80 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Pasadena apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,620
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,360
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
24 Units Available
City Center
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,057
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
22 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,110
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
11 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Alhambra
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Verdugo Woodlands
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
39 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,055
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1671 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in Los Angeles' Mid City West area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Convenient for commuters with proximity to I-10 and I-110. Blocks away from MacArthur Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
62 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,676
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,475
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,808
1694 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, keyless entry and walk-in closets. Common amenities include private cabanas, a swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
194 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,725
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,386
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
1193 sqft
Introducing downtown's first Thoughtful Living™ high-rise to South Park. Located at 12th and Grand, we offer well-appointed apartments, uncompromised views, and expansive amenity offerings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,780
2162 sqft
Convenient location close to Staples Center and L.A. Live. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, wine room and elevator.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,625
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1066 sqft
Modern homes with keyless entry, designer lighting, and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents have access to a poolside lounge, BBQ area, and rooftop deck. Gated community is six minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,700
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1125 sqft
Conveniently located close to FIDM, Wild Living Foods, and Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County. Community has vehicle-charging stations, common Wi-Fi, and pool. Residents enjoy units with balcony, kitchen backsplash, and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
30 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Met
950 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1012 sqft
Nor far from the Grammy Museum and Staples Center, these downtown LA apartments bring recently refurbished style in the guise of stainless steel surfaces, refrigerator and full kitchen cooking range. Includes underground parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1886 sqft
Blocks away from the financial district, this community puts residents in the heart of South Park. Concierge and gym in building. Apartments boast high ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Shopping and dining options abound.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
49 Units Available
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Greater Griffith Park
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,197
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,174
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
950 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE ON SELECT UNITS! PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
39 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,480
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,270
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
66 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,795
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
City Guide for Pasadena, CA

Well, well, look at you. You’ve packed your SPF 3000 and year-round summer clothes and you’ve decided to join the ranks of the California-cool in Pasadena. We’ve got to admit, we’re a bit envious. One of greater Los Angeles’s most eclectic and aesthetic areas, Pasadena is a primo living locale for Southern Californians lucky enough to call the “City of Roses” home. Ready to take the plunge and score yourself the perfect Pasadena pad? Then read on because we’ve got you covered …

Each New Year’s Day, millions of viewers whose own cities resemble glorified ice skating rinks tune in to watch the Tournament of Roses Parade in perpetually sunny Pasadena. Why, you ask, do they torture themselves like this? We’re not sure, but our best guess is that it reminds them that, at least somewhere in the world, the flowers are always in bloom and loud, tropical shirts never go out of fashion (So why not retire that snow shovel once and for all and join the eternally sun-tanned in the much, much, much greener pastures of Pasadena?).

The city also hosts the annual Rose Bowl football game, and has hosted five Super Bowls. Because of the city’s idyllic weather conditions, parades (the offbeat Doo Dah Parade each spring is arguably more entertaining than its New Year’s Day counterpart), and proximity to L.A., something big is almost always going on somewhere in the city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pasadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Pasadena, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Pasadena apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Pasadena apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

