405 N California St
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

405 N California St

405 North California Street · No Longer Available
Location

405 North California Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
405 N California St Available 06/01/20 405 N California St - Available - Corner lot, walking distance to Chapman University. Master bedroom is huge! Easily sharable.

(RLNE5616295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 N California St have any available units?
405 N California St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 405 N California St currently offering any rent specials?
405 N California St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 N California St pet-friendly?
No, 405 N California St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 405 N California St offer parking?
No, 405 N California St does not offer parking.
Does 405 N California St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 N California St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 N California St have a pool?
No, 405 N California St does not have a pool.
Does 405 N California St have accessible units?
No, 405 N California St does not have accessible units.
Does 405 N California St have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 N California St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 N California St have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 N California St does not have units with air conditioning.

