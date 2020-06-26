All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 317 N Cleveland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
317 N Cleveland Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

317 N Cleveland Street

317 North Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

317 North Cleveland Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Located just steps east of the Orange Plaza and Chapman Univeristy-this vintage Craftsman includes original wood floors-some original wall paper and a historic tree in front of the Home. All Utilities included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 N Cleveland Street have any available units?
317 N Cleveland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 317 N Cleveland Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 N Cleveland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 N Cleveland Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 N Cleveland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 317 N Cleveland Street offer parking?
No, 317 N Cleveland Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 N Cleveland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 N Cleveland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 N Cleveland Street have a pool?
No, 317 N Cleveland Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 N Cleveland Street have accessible units?
No, 317 N Cleveland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 N Cleveland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 N Cleveland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 N Cleveland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 N Cleveland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles