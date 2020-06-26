Located just steps east of the Orange Plaza and Chapman Univeristy-this vintage Craftsman includes original wood floors-some original wall paper and a historic tree in front of the Home. All Utilities included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 317 N Cleveland Street have any available units?
317 N Cleveland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 317 N Cleveland Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 N Cleveland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.