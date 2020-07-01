910 S. Pacific St. #2

Amenities

2 Bedroom Beach Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Vacation every day in this two bedroom, two bath beach condo with ocean view! Located in the wonderful Oceanside coastal community, right across the street from the beach. Living room features a cozy fireplace, wet bar and balcony with ocean view. Dishwasher, stove & microwave included. Laundry hookups available in the unit. The community offers gated access, and two assigned parking spots. Water, trash and sewer included. Just a short bike ride or walk to Oceanside pier and harbor!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,988..



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Gated Property

Evening Lights

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Dishwasher

Stove

Fire Place

1 Story

Living Room

Luxury Vinyl Plank

Laundry Hook-ups

Reserved Parking

Trash Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Water Included

Ocean View



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary

Middle School: Lincoln Middle School

High School: Oceanside High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/910-S-Pacific-St-unit-2-Oceanside-CA-92054-2038/



