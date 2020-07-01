All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

910 S. Pacific St. #2

910 South Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 South Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom Beach Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Vacation every day in this two bedroom, two bath beach condo with ocean view! Located in the wonderful Oceanside coastal community, right across the street from the beach. Living room features a cozy fireplace, wet bar and balcony with ocean view. Dishwasher, stove & microwave included. Laundry hookups available in the unit. The community offers gated access, and two assigned parking spots. Water, trash and sewer included. Just a short bike ride or walk to Oceanside pier and harbor!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,988..

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Gated Property
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
1 Story
Living Room
Luxury Vinyl Plank
Laundry Hook-ups
Reserved Parking
Trash Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Water Included
Ocean View

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/910-S-Pacific-St-unit-2-Oceanside-CA-92054-2038/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

