910 S. Pacific St. #2

Amenities
2 Bedroom Beach Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Vacation every day in this two bedroom, two bath beach condo with ocean view! Located in the wonderful Oceanside coastal community, right across the street from the beach. Living room features a cozy fireplace, wet bar and balcony with ocean view. Dishwasher, stove & microwave included. Laundry hookups available in the unit. The community offers gated access, and two assigned parking spots. Water, trash and sewer included. Just a short bike ride or walk to Oceanside pier and harbor!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,988..
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Gated Property
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
1 Story
Living Room
Luxury Vinyl Plank
Laundry Hook-ups
Reserved Parking
Trash Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Water Included
Ocean View
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/910-S-Pacific-St-unit-2-Oceanside-CA-92054-2038/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5629954)