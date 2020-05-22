All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

901 S Pacific St #301

901 South Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

901 South Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Furnished 3 bed/2.5 bath upper level condo on the ocean w/amazing views! - This Gorgeous Furnished 3-bedroom 2.5 bath upper level condo overlooks the ocean, right on the water with views to the west, north and south. The living area has a fireplace, large windows, and balcony access. Kitchen comes fully equipped, with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, and all the utensils and cookware you need. The master bedroom has the most amazing views and balcony access and windows looking straight out over the ocean. The ensuite bath has a large jacuzzi tub. Has a/c. This property has washer and dryer included.

This is a 30 day rental.

PARKING: 2 parking spots in Garage

*The San Diego Airport is roughly a 35-40 minute drive.

The property is available April 1, 2019

Deposit $5000

Small Dogs are accepted with an extra $500 deposit: Dogs are an extra pet rent of $25 per dog per month.

For more Information please call 760 828-8669

To Apply Online:

Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com
*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*

(RLNE4749209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 S Pacific St #301 have any available units?
901 S Pacific St #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 S Pacific St #301 have?
Some of 901 S Pacific St #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 S Pacific St #301 currently offering any rent specials?
901 S Pacific St #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 S Pacific St #301 pet-friendly?
No, 901 S Pacific St #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 901 S Pacific St #301 offer parking?
Yes, 901 S Pacific St #301 offers parking.
Does 901 S Pacific St #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 S Pacific St #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 S Pacific St #301 have a pool?
No, 901 S Pacific St #301 does not have a pool.
Does 901 S Pacific St #301 have accessible units?
No, 901 S Pacific St #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 901 S Pacific St #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 S Pacific St #301 has units with dishwashers.
