901 S Pacific St #301

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Furnished 3 bed/2.5 bath upper level condo on the ocean w/amazing views! - This Gorgeous Furnished 3-bedroom 2.5 bath upper level condo overlooks the ocean, right on the water with views to the west, north and south. The living area has a fireplace, large windows, and balcony access. Kitchen comes fully equipped, with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, and all the utensils and cookware you need. The master bedroom has the most amazing views and balcony access and windows looking straight out over the ocean. The ensuite bath has a large jacuzzi tub. Has a/c. This property has washer and dryer included.



This is a 30 day rental.



PARKING: 2 parking spots in Garage



*The San Diego Airport is roughly a 35-40 minute drive.



The property is available April 1, 2019



Deposit $5000



Small Dogs are accepted with an extra $500 deposit: Dogs are an extra pet rent of $25 per dog per month.



For more Information please call 760 828-8669



To Apply Online:



Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com

*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*



