830 S Myers St

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beach Duplex House for Rent

830 S. Myers

Oceanside, CA 92054



1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

1 Block from the Ocean

Granite Counters with Island

Inside Laundry Room

Water & Trash Included

1 Mile to Camp Pendleton

Professionally Rented by Squared Away Real Estate



If you are looking for a home that is centrally located in the exciting area of downtown Oceanside, with great night life, and upscale restaurants this is the home for you. The duplex house has only one common wall and no one above you so it makes it feel like your own house. Its a great place to hang your surfboards and enjoy that beach life style. Only street parking but you will have your own storage shed. The home has a Fridge, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..



Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-525-6893

Text me for the Fastest Response

squaredawayrentals@gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi