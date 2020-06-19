All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 830 S Myers St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
830 S Myers St
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

830 S Myers St

830 South Myers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

830 South Myers Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beach Duplex House for Rent
830 S. Myers
Oceanside, CA 92054

1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
1 Block from the Ocean
Granite Counters with Island
Inside Laundry Room
Water & Trash Included
1 Mile to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Rented by Squared Away Real Estate

If you are looking for a home that is centrally located in the exciting area of downtown Oceanside, with great night life, and upscale restaurants this is the home for you. The duplex house has only one common wall and no one above you so it makes it feel like your own house. Its a great place to hang your surfboards and enjoy that beach life style. Only street parking but you will have your own storage shed. The home has a Fridge, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
squaredawayrentals@gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 S Myers St have any available units?
830 S Myers St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 S Myers St have?
Some of 830 S Myers St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 S Myers St currently offering any rent specials?
830 S Myers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 S Myers St pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 S Myers St is pet friendly.
Does 830 S Myers St offer parking?
No, 830 S Myers St does not offer parking.
Does 830 S Myers St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 S Myers St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 S Myers St have a pool?
No, 830 S Myers St does not have a pool.
Does 830 S Myers St have accessible units?
No, 830 S Myers St does not have accessible units.
Does 830 S Myers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 S Myers St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego