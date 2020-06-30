All apartments in Oceanside
785 Harbor Cliff Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

785 Harbor Cliff Way

785 Harbor Cliff Way · No Longer Available
Location

785 Harbor Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great Two Bedroom Condo in Oceanside This great property is located in the well maintained gated community of Windward in Oceanside. The features include a community pool/spa, access to walking trails, BBQ areas and clubhouse. This beautiful three story property is immaculate. The First floor has a tile entry and access to the attached one car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. The Second floor is bright and open with beautiful hard wood floors. The large fam-room has a fireplace and adjacent guest half-bath. There is a gourmet style kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, large counter space, deep double sinks, recessed lighting and upgraded stainless steel microwave and oven. The dining area is large and has sliding door access to the private balcony patio. The third floor master bedroom has an additional balcony, walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with stand up shower. The second bedroom has mirrored closet doors. There is a full hallway bathroom with shower/tub. Very close to the local beaches, freeway access and downtown. Pet with owner approval!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 Harbor Cliff Way have any available units?
785 Harbor Cliff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 Harbor Cliff Way have?
Some of 785 Harbor Cliff Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 Harbor Cliff Way currently offering any rent specials?
785 Harbor Cliff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Harbor Cliff Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 785 Harbor Cliff Way is pet friendly.
Does 785 Harbor Cliff Way offer parking?
Yes, 785 Harbor Cliff Way offers parking.
Does 785 Harbor Cliff Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 Harbor Cliff Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Harbor Cliff Way have a pool?
Yes, 785 Harbor Cliff Way has a pool.
Does 785 Harbor Cliff Way have accessible units?
No, 785 Harbor Cliff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Harbor Cliff Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 785 Harbor Cliff Way does not have units with dishwashers.

