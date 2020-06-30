785 Harbor Cliff Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Great Two Bedroom Condo in Oceanside This great property is located in the well maintained gated community of Windward in Oceanside. The features include a community pool/spa, access to walking trails, BBQ areas and clubhouse. This beautiful three story property is immaculate. The First floor has a tile entry and access to the attached one car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. The Second floor is bright and open with beautiful hard wood floors. The large fam-room has a fireplace and adjacent guest half-bath. There is a gourmet style kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, large counter space, deep double sinks, recessed lighting and upgraded stainless steel microwave and oven. The dining area is large and has sliding door access to the private balcony patio. The third floor master bedroom has an additional balcony, walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with stand up shower. The second bedroom has mirrored closet doors. There is a full hallway bathroom with shower/tub. Very close to the local beaches, freeway access and downtown. Pet with owner approval!