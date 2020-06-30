All apartments in Oceanside
770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148

770 Harbor Cliff Way · No Longer Available
Location

770 Harbor Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 Available 11/20/19 2BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Gated Community! All Appliances Included! Pool! Spa! Community Clubhouse! - Address: 770 Harbor Cliff Way #148 Oceanside 92054

Gorgeous Town Home!!! BEACH TRI-Level Town Home! 2BR / 2.5BA with Attached 1 car Garage, and an additional detached 1 car garage. 6 streets from beach & Downtown Action. All Appliances + Washer/dryer!!

*Top level features the Master Bedroom with full bathroom with his and her sinks. Big Walk In Closet. The 2nd Bedroom with own Bath down the Hall.
*Middle level is open living space with fireplace Living room, Dining room and Kitchen
*Bottom level features 1 Car Garage with a Washer/Dryer and plenty of storage space.

*Complex with Pool, Jacuzzi, and Club house, Exercise Trails, Playground, and Basket ball Court.

*2 Min to Camp Pendleton Front Gate
*5 Min walk to Beach and downtown shopping, Movie Theater, Schools
*Easy access to Hwy 76 and I-5**
*Close to bike trail and San Luis Rey River bed**
*Blocks from the ocean**

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse is located in the gated community of Windward - beach and harbor close! Bike/hike/run to the beach! Washer/Dryer hookups in garage. Gated community just blocks to the beach has it all: pool, Jacuzzi, clubhouse, basketball court, BBQ and playground. Near all and easy freeway access. Kim@ranchandSea.com or Call (760)722-2114

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5291421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 have any available units?
770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 have?
Some of 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 currently offering any rent specials?
770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 pet-friendly?
No, 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 offer parking?
Yes, 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 offers parking.
Does 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 have a pool?
Yes, 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 has a pool.
Does 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 have accessible units?
No, 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 does not have units with dishwashers.

