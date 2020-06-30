Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

770 Harbor Cliff Way # 148 Available 11/20/19 2BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Gated Community! All Appliances Included! Pool! Spa! Community Clubhouse! - Address: 770 Harbor Cliff Way #148 Oceanside 92054



Gorgeous Town Home!!! BEACH TRI-Level Town Home! 2BR / 2.5BA with Attached 1 car Garage, and an additional detached 1 car garage. 6 streets from beach & Downtown Action. All Appliances + Washer/dryer!!



*Top level features the Master Bedroom with full bathroom with his and her sinks. Big Walk In Closet. The 2nd Bedroom with own Bath down the Hall.

*Middle level is open living space with fireplace Living room, Dining room and Kitchen

*Bottom level features 1 Car Garage with a Washer/Dryer and plenty of storage space.



*Complex with Pool, Jacuzzi, and Club house, Exercise Trails, Playground, and Basket ball Court.



*2 Min to Camp Pendleton Front Gate

*5 Min walk to Beach and downtown shopping, Movie Theater, Schools

*Easy access to Hwy 76 and I-5**

*Close to bike trail and San Luis Rey River bed**

*Blocks from the ocean**



Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse is located in the gated community of Windward - beach and harbor close! Bike/hike/run to the beach! Washer/Dryer hookups in garage. Gated community just blocks to the beach has it all: pool, Jacuzzi, clubhouse, basketball court, BBQ and playground. Near all and easy freeway access. Kim@ranchandSea.com or Call (760)722-2114



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5291421)