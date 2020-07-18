764 Rivertree Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 4 Bed/3 Bath property in up-and-coming- North County coastal neighborhood. Perfect for entertaining or quiet enjoyment. Comfortable and spacious floor plan. Downstairs features separated family (w/ fireplace) and living rooms, bathroom and bedroom. Upstairs includes master bedroom w/suite and bathroom, two bedrooms and full bathroom. Interior has upgraded luxury touches throughout, open and airy kitchen, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and custom iron banisters to name a few. Less than 10 minutes to Oceanside Pier, Harbor and white sandy beaches and the exciting downtown redevelopment area. Quiet suburban neighborhood close to all that San Diego County offers.



Date Available: Jul 20th 2020.

$2,800/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Pet deposit, if needed.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.