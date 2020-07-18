All apartments in Oceanside
764 Rivertree Drive

764 Rivertree Drive · (760) 521-3744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

764 Rivertree Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
Oceanside Municipal Airport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4 Bed/3 Bath property in up-and-coming- North County coastal neighborhood. Perfect for entertaining or quiet enjoyment. Comfortable and spacious floor plan. Downstairs features separated family (w/ fireplace) and living rooms, bathroom and bedroom. Upstairs includes master bedroom w/suite and bathroom, two bedrooms and full bathroom. Interior has upgraded luxury touches throughout, open and airy kitchen, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and custom iron banisters to name a few. Less than 10 minutes to Oceanside Pier, Harbor and white sandy beaches and the exciting downtown redevelopment area. Quiet suburban neighborhood close to all that San Diego County offers.

Date Available: Jul 20th 2020.
$2,800/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Pet deposit, if needed.
Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Rivertree Drive have any available units?
764 Rivertree Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 764 Rivertree Drive have?
Some of 764 Rivertree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Rivertree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
764 Rivertree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Rivertree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 764 Rivertree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 764 Rivertree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 764 Rivertree Drive offers parking.
Does 764 Rivertree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 764 Rivertree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Rivertree Drive have a pool?
No, 764 Rivertree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 764 Rivertree Drive have accessible units?
No, 764 Rivertree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Rivertree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 764 Rivertree Drive has units with dishwashers.
