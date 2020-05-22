Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage pet friendly

716 N. Cleveland Street Available 09/01/19 Lovely Upgraded 4BD Oceanside Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Lovely light bright upgraded Oceanside coastal home. 2,431 sq ft features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. On the first level you have the living room with hardwood floors, past that is a spacious kitchen, dinging area and full bathroom, and bedroom. On the 2nd level you have 3 large bedrooms, all with great closet space! On the 3rd level is a bonus room, great for a home office or exercise area. 3rd level opens up to a large roof top deck perfect for entertaining or catching a gorgeous sunset! The entire home has lots of natural light and upgrades through out!!!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,500.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 50 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Easy Freeway Access

Fenced Courtyard

Oven

Dishwasher

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Microwave

Cooktop

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Gas Fireplace

Tri- Level

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Hardwood floors

2 Car Garage

Plantation Shutters

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Laurel Elementary

Middle School: Lincoln Middle School

High School: Oceanside High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/716-N-Cleveland-St-Oceanside-CA-92054-1749/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3602587)