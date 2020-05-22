All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

716 N. Cleveland Street

716 North Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Location

716 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
pet friendly
716 N. Cleveland Street Available 09/01/19 Lovely Upgraded 4BD Oceanside Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely light bright upgraded Oceanside coastal home. 2,431 sq ft features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. On the first level you have the living room with hardwood floors, past that is a spacious kitchen, dinging area and full bathroom, and bedroom. On the 2nd level you have 3 large bedrooms, all with great closet space! On the 3rd level is a bonus room, great for a home office or exercise area. 3rd level opens up to a large roof top deck perfect for entertaining or catching a gorgeous sunset! The entire home has lots of natural light and upgrades through out!!!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,500.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 50 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Fenced Courtyard
Oven
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Microwave
Cooktop
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Gas Fireplace
Tri- Level
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
2 Car Garage
Plantation Shutters
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Laurel Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/716-N-Cleveland-St-Oceanside-CA-92054-1749/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3602587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 N. Cleveland Street have any available units?
716 N. Cleveland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 N. Cleveland Street have?
Some of 716 N. Cleveland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 N. Cleveland Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 N. Cleveland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 N. Cleveland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 N. Cleveland Street is pet friendly.
Does 716 N. Cleveland Street offer parking?
Yes, 716 N. Cleveland Street offers parking.
Does 716 N. Cleveland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 N. Cleveland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 N. Cleveland Street have a pool?
No, 716 N. Cleveland Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 N. Cleveland Street have accessible units?
No, 716 N. Cleveland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 N. Cleveland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 N. Cleveland Street has units with dishwashers.
