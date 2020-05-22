Amenities
716 N. Cleveland Street Available 09/01/19 Lovely Upgraded 4BD Oceanside Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely light bright upgraded Oceanside coastal home. 2,431 sq ft features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. On the first level you have the living room with hardwood floors, past that is a spacious kitchen, dinging area and full bathroom, and bedroom. On the 2nd level you have 3 large bedrooms, all with great closet space! On the 3rd level is a bonus room, great for a home office or exercise area. 3rd level opens up to a large roof top deck perfect for entertaining or catching a gorgeous sunset! The entire home has lots of natural light and upgrades through out!!!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,500.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 50 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Fenced Courtyard
Oven
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Microwave
Cooktop
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Gas Fireplace
Tri- Level
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
2 Car Garage
Plantation Shutters
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Laurel Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
No Cats Allowed
