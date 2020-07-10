620 Myrtlewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed 2 Bath Adorable Single Story - This small house packs a lot of character and amenities such as; updated bathrooms, modern colors, newer kitchen appliances, French doors off the kitchen, double master closets and air conditioning. This one won't last long.



Close to 76 Highway, El Camino Real, Beaches, Camp Pendleton, walking distance to San Luis Rey Trail, hiking, biking, tons of shopping, restaurants, public transportation. Around the corner from Foussat Elementary School.



-Single Story

-2 Car Garage

-Updated bathrooms

-Cul de Sac

-Ceiling Fans

-Newer Carpet

-New windows

-Washer/Dryer (as is) & Refrigerator are for use only (as is)

-AC



TERMS: 12 month Lease required



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox.

- PARKING: 2 Car Garage and Driveway

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None, Tenant to pay City of Oceanside and SDGE



Changing air filters on time is a required tenant responsibility. Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 90 days. Enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep.

By applying, for eligible properties, Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly payment.



RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS:



- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- Completion of pet screening profile at 5thavenue.petscreening.com, by all applicants with or with out pets or requiring assistance animal accommodations.

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or outside/occasional smokers.



-PETS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED SCREENED PET(s) with increased deposit. Non-refundable pet fee of $150.00 per pet. Pet fee may be discounted -$50 per pet with a Pet Screening report of 3 Paws or higher.

$500 Fine per unauthorized pet.



Unauthorized Pets



* Pit Bull Terriers * Staffordshire Terriers * Presa Canarias * Livestock * Rottweilers* Alaskan Malamutes * Cane Corsos * Farm Animals * Chows * Pit Mix of any kind* Wolf Hybrid * Poisonous Animals * Akitas * Mastiffs * Exotic Animals* Dangerous Animals



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



5th Avenue Property Management

CABRE 01904403



5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



