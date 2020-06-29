601 Leonard Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this spectacularly remodeled downtown Oceanside gem. Located west of the 5 and near downtown Oceanside, this home blocks away from the beach, Bagby Beer Company, and many other local restaurants and stores. This is a highly sought after location! 50-min commute to downtown San Diego!



Features:



- Clean inside and out & very well maintained.

- Near the beach with fresh ocean breezes.

- Recently remodeled with high-quality finishes!

- Single story home. Bedroom on the ground level.

- Quartz throughout the home creates a very cohesive aesthetic.

- Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in home. Electric dryer setup.

- HVAC: central A/C, central heat.

Note: See terms below for appliances included.



Terms:

- Showings by appointment only. Dont disturb occupants.

- Lease term: 12 month minimum. Open to longer lease.

- Pets: Dogs & Cats considered on case by case basis (no aggressive breeds). 10 lb max for pets. 1 pet maximum. Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 rent per month per pet.

- Security deposit required upfront, the amount is equal to one month rent.

- Year built: 1948.

- Appliances included: Oven / Range, Heater, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Air Conditioner.

- If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by the owner. Tenant is responsible for tenant damage.

- Landscaping: Tenant will maintain all landscaping.

- All utilities/services to be paid by tenant.

- Parking rules: 1 car garage and driveway and street parking. Street parking by city code. No parking on grass or landscape or in the backyard.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



