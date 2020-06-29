All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

601 Leonard Ave

601 Leonard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

601 Leonard Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this spectacularly remodeled downtown Oceanside gem. Located west of the 5 and near downtown Oceanside, this home blocks away from the beach, Bagby Beer Company, and many other local restaurants and stores. This is a highly sought after location! 50-min commute to downtown San Diego!

Features:

- Clean inside and out & very well maintained.
- Near the beach with fresh ocean breezes.
- Recently remodeled with high-quality finishes!
- Single story home. Bedroom on the ground level.
- Quartz throughout the home creates a very cohesive aesthetic.
- Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in home. Electric dryer setup.
- HVAC: central A/C, central heat.
Note: See terms below for appliances included.

Terms:
- Showings by appointment only. Dont disturb occupants.
- Lease term: 12 month minimum. Open to longer lease.
- Pets: Dogs & Cats considered on case by case basis (no aggressive breeds). 10 lb max for pets. 1 pet maximum. Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 rent per month per pet.
- Security deposit required upfront, the amount is equal to one month rent.
- Year built: 1948.
- Appliances included: Oven / Range, Heater, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Air Conditioner.
- If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by the owner. Tenant is responsible for tenant damage.
- Landscaping: Tenant will maintain all landscaping.
- All utilities/services to be paid by tenant.
- Parking rules: 1 car garage and driveway and street parking. Street parking by city code. No parking on grass or landscape or in the backyard.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

(RLNE5590180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Leonard Ave have any available units?
601 Leonard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Leonard Ave have?
Some of 601 Leonard Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Leonard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
601 Leonard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Leonard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 601 Leonard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 601 Leonard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 601 Leonard Ave offers parking.
Does 601 Leonard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Leonard Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Leonard Ave have a pool?
No, 601 Leonard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 601 Leonard Ave have accessible units?
No, 601 Leonard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Leonard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Leonard Ave has units with dishwashers.
