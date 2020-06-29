601 Leonard Ave

Amenities
Welcome home to this spectacularly remodeled downtown Oceanside gem. Located west of the 5 and near downtown Oceanside, this home blocks away from the beach, Bagby Beer Company, and many other local restaurants and stores. This is a highly sought after location! 50-min commute to downtown San Diego!
Features:
- Clean inside and out & very well maintained.
- Near the beach with fresh ocean breezes.
- Recently remodeled with high-quality finishes!
- Single story home. Bedroom on the ground level.
- Quartz throughout the home creates a very cohesive aesthetic.
- Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in home. Electric dryer setup.
- HVAC: central A/C, central heat.
Note: See terms below for appliances included.
Terms:
- Showings by appointment only. Dont disturb occupants.
- Lease term: 12 month minimum. Open to longer lease.
- Pets: Dogs & Cats considered on case by case basis (no aggressive breeds). 10 lb max for pets. 1 pet maximum. Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 rent per month per pet.
- Security deposit required upfront, the amount is equal to one month rent.
- Year built: 1948.
- Appliances included: Oven / Range, Heater, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Air Conditioner.
- If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by the owner. Tenant is responsible for tenant damage.
- Landscaping: Tenant will maintain all landscaping.
- All utilities/services to be paid by tenant.
- Parking rules: 1 car garage and driveway and street parking. Street parking by city code. No parking on grass or landscape or in the backyard.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
(RLNE5590180)