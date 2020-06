Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking media room

The location, the views, the sunsets! Everything you need for the perfect vacation! This two bedroom, two bathroom condo is tastefully furnished to reflect the comfort of being feet away from the beach. Walking distance to the movie theater, Art Museum, the Oceanside Pier, great restaurants, or inches away from the community spas. Two assigned parking spaces, with plenty of guest parking garage; all in a gated underground parking lot. Towels, linens, washing machine in the unit.