Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

5773 Dartmoor Circle

5773 Dartmoor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5773 Dartmoor Circle, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

Large 4BD Home in Oceanside! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This large two story home in Oceanside is close to the 76 highway and near Guajome park. Walking distance to Mission Meadows Elementary School. Large windows with natural light throughout the home. Central AC. A Large open kitchen for entertaining. Beautiful custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Appliances included are Refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, microwave, stove, and washer dryer hookups are on the first floor. Gardener is included weekly. Schedule your showing today.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,500.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Fire Place
Family Room
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mission Elementary School
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Mission Vista Dual Magnet
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5159586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

