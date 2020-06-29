Amenities
Large 4BD Home in Oceanside! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This large two story home in Oceanside is close to the 76 highway and near Guajome park. Walking distance to Mission Meadows Elementary School. Large windows with natural light throughout the home. Central AC. A Large open kitchen for entertaining. Beautiful custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Appliances included are Refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, microwave, stove, and washer dryer hookups are on the first floor. Gardener is included weekly. Schedule your showing today.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,500.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Fire Place
Family Room
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mission Elementary School
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Mission Vista Dual Magnet
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/5773-Dartmoor-Circle--Oceanside-CA-92057-1909/
