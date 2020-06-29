Amenities

Large 4BD Home in Oceanside! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This large two story home in Oceanside is close to the 76 highway and near Guajome park. Walking distance to Mission Meadows Elementary School. Large windows with natural light throughout the home. Central AC. A Large open kitchen for entertaining. Beautiful custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Appliances included are Refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, microwave, stove, and washer dryer hookups are on the first floor. Gardener is included weekly. Schedule your showing today.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,500.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Fire Place

Family Room

Dining Area

Formal dining room

Downstairs Bedroom

2 Story

Tile Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

Gardener included

Faux Wood Blinds

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Mission Elementary School

Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School

High School: Mission Vista Dual Magnet

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/5773-Dartmoor-Circle--Oceanside-CA-92057-1909/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5159586)