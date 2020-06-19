Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground garage

RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT - 547 Long Crest - Lovely 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath 2 STORY Home with 3 Car Garage. Located in a quiet Oceanside neighborhood of CALIFORNIA BRISAS. 5 minutes to the beach! It is on a large lot with a beautiful view of the valley. All bedrooms upstairs. WONDERFUL FLOOR PLAN VERY NICE VIEWS OF MOUNTAIN AND HILLS. Has family room, dining room, great room and fireplace. SEPARATE LIVING ROOM W/VAULTED CEILINGS AND A COZY FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. Close to schools, shopping and has easy freeway access. NICE BACK GARDEN FOR ENTERTAINING!!! Extra side fenced parking area,perfect enclosed space for all outdoor activity! Call KIM at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@RanchandSea.com.



(RLNE5051562)