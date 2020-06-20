All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

535 Lands End Way Unit 189

535 Lands End Way · No Longer Available
Location

535 Lands End Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Spacious 3B/2BA Condo w/ Washer/Dryer, Patios and 1-Car Garage! Great Location! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Don't miss this amazing second-floor 3B/2BA condo just outside downtown Oceanside. Walk into the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is complete with all the appliances and a breakfast bar. The large balcony lets the outside in and provides sweeping views. The master features a large soaking tub, dual closets, and a private balcony. Avalon at Eagle Crossing boasts tons of amenities including BBQ, tennis courts, pool, hot tub, exercise room, sauna, and playground. Minutes from downtown Oceanside, the pier, and world-class beaches. Convenient in-unit washer and dryer and 1 car garage. HOA covers Water/Sewer/Trash; tenant pays all other utilities.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2070
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet max under 25lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kz46uPJ_GJk
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside
- PARKING: Garage and 1 assigned space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant responsible for HOA move in/move out fees. Alarm system and fridge ice/water dispenser as-is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4783081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

