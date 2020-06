Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Premium Golf Course Views! Located in the desirable community of Arrowood. This home features tranquil golf course and mountain views. 5 bedrooms with a full bedroom and bath down. Granite counters, tons of storage and a great formal dining room. The community features swimming pool and clubhouse. Small pets OK. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, water, sewer and trash. Cable and high speed WIFI available optional at tenants expense. Located one mile from Military Camp Pendleton.