Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

MUST SEE! Beautiful home in a great area! Wonderful backyard for entertaining complete with hot tub, fire pit and BBQ island, quiet neighborhood. Master bedroom features a large balcony with amazing views. Pets considered on a case by case basis with breed restrictions and additional deposit. Credit scores under 650 will NOT be considered. Offered by Ardent Property Management BRE 01911234. Shown by appointment only, do not disturb residents. Available April 1st