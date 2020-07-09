All apartments in Oceanside
526 Calle Montecito 139

526 Calle Montecito · No Longer Available
Location

526 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
media room
Close to Base, Private Laundry, Reserved Parking - $1,495 a month rent, $1,495 deposit
Lease preferred on approved credit.

Beautiful unit near the rear gate to Camp Pendleton available now.

526 Calle Montecito #139
Oceanside, CA 92057

Features Included;
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bath
- Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining Room
- Private Patio
- Cable and Satellite Ready
- All Appliances (Frig, Stove, & Dishwasher)
- Private Washer/Dryer
- Carport/Reserved Parking Space
- Community Pool & Jacuzzi
- Professionally Manged by Oceanside Rental Management

Located in San Luis Rey Valley these units are just a short drive to...

- Movie Theatre, Restaurants, and Shops
- Major shopping centers
- Schools, Parks and Golf
- Camp Pendleton's Rear Gate (Military Welcome)
- Hwy 76 (2 miles), Highway 78 (5 miles), and I-5 (4.5 miles)
- The Oceanside Pier and beach
- The Metro-Link, Coaster, Amtrak and Sprinter Station

...and walking distance to...

- Libby Lake Park
- San Luis Rey River Bike Trail
- Oceanside Golf Course

For fastest response email RentOceanside@gmail.com with questions and basic information;

- How many people would you like to have move in?
- Confirm you do not have any pets.
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?

Walk through videos available.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3623825)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Calle Montecito 139 have any available units?
526 Calle Montecito 139 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 Calle Montecito 139 have?
Some of 526 Calle Montecito 139's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Calle Montecito 139 currently offering any rent specials?
526 Calle Montecito 139 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Calle Montecito 139 pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Calle Montecito 139 is pet friendly.
Does 526 Calle Montecito 139 offer parking?
Yes, 526 Calle Montecito 139 offers parking.
Does 526 Calle Montecito 139 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 Calle Montecito 139 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Calle Montecito 139 have a pool?
Yes, 526 Calle Montecito 139 has a pool.
Does 526 Calle Montecito 139 have accessible units?
No, 526 Calle Montecito 139 does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Calle Montecito 139 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Calle Montecito 139 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
