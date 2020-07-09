Amenities

Close to Base, Private Laundry, Reserved Parking - $1,495 a month rent, $1,495 deposit

Lease preferred on approved credit.



Beautiful unit near the rear gate to Camp Pendleton available now.



526 Calle Montecito #139

Oceanside, CA 92057



Features Included;

- 2 Bedrooms

- 1 Bath

- Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining Room

- Private Patio

- Cable and Satellite Ready

- All Appliances (Frig, Stove, & Dishwasher)

- Private Washer/Dryer

- Carport/Reserved Parking Space

- Community Pool & Jacuzzi

- Professionally Manged by Oceanside Rental Management



Located in San Luis Rey Valley these units are just a short drive to...



- Movie Theatre, Restaurants, and Shops

- Major shopping centers

- Schools, Parks and Golf

- Camp Pendleton's Rear Gate (Military Welcome)

- Hwy 76 (2 miles), Highway 78 (5 miles), and I-5 (4.5 miles)

- The Oceanside Pier and beach

- The Metro-Link, Coaster, Amtrak and Sprinter Station



...and walking distance to...



- Libby Lake Park

- San Luis Rey River Bike Trail

- Oceanside Golf Course



For fastest response email RentOceanside@gmail.com with questions and basic information;



- How many people would you like to have move in?

- Confirm you do not have any pets.

- When would you like to move in (date)?

- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?



Walk through videos available.



No Pets Allowed



