Close to Base, Private Laundry, Reserved Parking - $1,495 a month rent, $1,495 deposit
Lease preferred on approved credit.
Beautiful unit near the rear gate to Camp Pendleton available now.
526 Calle Montecito #139
Oceanside, CA 92057
Features Included;
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bath
- Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining Room
- Private Patio
- Cable and Satellite Ready
- All Appliances (Frig, Stove, & Dishwasher)
- Private Washer/Dryer
- Carport/Reserved Parking Space
- Community Pool & Jacuzzi
- Professionally Manged by Oceanside Rental Management
Located in San Luis Rey Valley these units are just a short drive to...
- Movie Theatre, Restaurants, and Shops
- Major shopping centers
- Schools, Parks and Golf
- Camp Pendleton's Rear Gate (Military Welcome)
- Hwy 76 (2 miles), Highway 78 (5 miles), and I-5 (4.5 miles)
- The Oceanside Pier and beach
- The Metro-Link, Coaster, Amtrak and Sprinter Station
...and walking distance to...
- Libby Lake Park
- San Luis Rey River Bike Trail
- Oceanside Golf Course
For fastest response email RentOceanside@gmail.com with questions and basic information;
- How many people would you like to have move in?
- Confirm you do not have any pets.
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?
Walk through videos available.
No Pets Allowed
