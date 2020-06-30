All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

517 S Tremont #1

517 S Tremont St · No Longer Available
Location

517 S Tremont St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom, near the beach - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow is located only just a few short blocks from the ocean and one block away from several great restaurants. This home is part of a triplex and has a shared common area.
The home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Our house is stocked with everything you'll need to enjoy the nearby beaches. The kitchen is fully outfitted with brand new appliances and there is a propane barbecue on the backyard patio. The patio area has comfortable outdoor furnishings, two gas fire-pits and cute white lights that give a relaxing ambiance to the night sky. There is one assigned space in the community garage.

The home is located in the charming beach side community of Oceanside, California.

HIGHLIGHTS
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
Walking Distance to the beach
Full Size, Front Loaded, In-unit Washer and Dryer
Large closets and plenty of storage
Patio with fire pit, gas grill, outdoor dining, and lounge chairs
1 assigned spot in community garage
Central Air/Heat
** Water, Sewer, Trash paid by owner. SDGE, owner will pay up to the first $75/month, tenant to pay the overage.

Small dogs considered.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE5390229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 S Tremont #1 have any available units?
517 S Tremont #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 S Tremont #1 have?
Some of 517 S Tremont #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 S Tremont #1 currently offering any rent specials?
517 S Tremont #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 S Tremont #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 S Tremont #1 is pet friendly.
Does 517 S Tremont #1 offer parking?
Yes, 517 S Tremont #1 offers parking.
Does 517 S Tremont #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 S Tremont #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 S Tremont #1 have a pool?
No, 517 S Tremont #1 does not have a pool.
Does 517 S Tremont #1 have accessible units?
No, 517 S Tremont #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 517 S Tremont #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 S Tremont #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

