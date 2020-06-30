517 S Tremont #1

Amenities

Newly Renovated Two Bedroom, near the beach - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow is located only just a few short blocks from the ocean and one block away from several great restaurants. This home is part of a triplex and has a shared common area.

The home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Our house is stocked with everything you'll need to enjoy the nearby beaches. The kitchen is fully outfitted with brand new appliances and there is a propane barbecue on the backyard patio. The patio area has comfortable outdoor furnishings, two gas fire-pits and cute white lights that give a relaxing ambiance to the night sky. There is one assigned space in the community garage.



The home is located in the charming beach side community of Oceanside, California.



HIGHLIGHTS

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

Walking Distance to the beach

Full Size, Front Loaded, In-unit Washer and Dryer

Large closets and plenty of storage

Patio with fire pit, gas grill, outdoor dining, and lounge chairs

1 assigned spot in community garage

Central Air/Heat

** Water, Sewer, Trash paid by owner. SDGE, owner will pay up to the first $75/month, tenant to pay the overage.



Small dogs considered.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



