Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

5086 Cascade Way #103

5086 Cascade Way · (858) 598-1111 ext. 1190
Location

5086 Cascade Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5086 Cascade Way #103 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom Oceanside Condo in Gated Community - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo is located in the gated community of North River Village. It features a two car garage with direct access to the home. The first floor has a living room and beautiful kitchen with granite countertops,beautiful wood cabinets and all stainlees steel appliances such as a refrigerator, dishwasher gas stove and microwave. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom has a large bathroom with double sinks, a roman tub with glass enclosure and a spacious walk-in-closet. There is also a stackable washer/dryer on the second floor. The community amenities include a pool/spa and barbecues. It is located by San Luis Rey River Trails, and a short drive to Oceanside beach and harbor and shops and is just minutes to Camp Pendleton. One small pet allowed.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4174196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5086 Cascade Way #103 have any available units?
5086 Cascade Way #103 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5086 Cascade Way #103 have?
Some of 5086 Cascade Way #103's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5086 Cascade Way #103 currently offering any rent specials?
5086 Cascade Way #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5086 Cascade Way #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5086 Cascade Way #103 is pet friendly.
Does 5086 Cascade Way #103 offer parking?
Yes, 5086 Cascade Way #103 does offer parking.
Does 5086 Cascade Way #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5086 Cascade Way #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5086 Cascade Way #103 have a pool?
Yes, 5086 Cascade Way #103 has a pool.
Does 5086 Cascade Way #103 have accessible units?
No, 5086 Cascade Way #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5086 Cascade Way #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5086 Cascade Way #103 has units with dishwashers.
