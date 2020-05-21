5086 Cascade Way #103

Amenities
2 Bedroom Oceanside Condo in Gated Community - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo is located in the gated community of North River Village. It features a two car garage with direct access to the home. The first floor has a living room and beautiful kitchen with granite countertops,beautiful wood cabinets and all stainlees steel appliances such as a refrigerator, dishwasher gas stove and microwave. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom has a large bathroom with double sinks, a roman tub with glass enclosure and a spacious walk-in-closet. There is also a stackable washer/dryer on the second floor. The community amenities include a pool/spa and barbecues. It is located by San Luis Rey River Trails, and a short drive to Oceanside beach and harbor and shops and is just minutes to Camp Pendleton. One small pet allowed.
