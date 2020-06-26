All apartments in Oceanside
5085 Cascade Way #104

5085 Cascade Way · No Longer Available
Location

5085 Cascade Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
3Bd/3Ba Townhouse with 2 car attached garage!! Gated Community! - Check out this desirable townhome in a gated community. Enjoy the resort style pool, spa and BBQ area. Conveniently located within close proximity to Camp Pendleton, shops and dining. Make yourself at home with a beautiful upgraded kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two car garage provides vehicle and extra storage space.

Key Features:

-1372 Sq Ft.
-Two Car Garage(attached)
-Gated Community-Community Pool & Spa
-BBQ Area-Upgraded Kitchen-Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel appliances

*Close proximity to:

-Camp Pendleton
-Shops and restaurants nearby
-76 Freeway

Deposit is one month's rent upon for qualified applicants. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.

Please contact Shane, to schedule a showing
(760) 518-5664

Pacific Property Management

(RLNE2599163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5085 Cascade Way #104 have any available units?
5085 Cascade Way #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5085 Cascade Way #104 have?
Some of 5085 Cascade Way #104's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5085 Cascade Way #104 currently offering any rent specials?
5085 Cascade Way #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5085 Cascade Way #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5085 Cascade Way #104 is pet friendly.
Does 5085 Cascade Way #104 offer parking?
Yes, 5085 Cascade Way #104 offers parking.
Does 5085 Cascade Way #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5085 Cascade Way #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5085 Cascade Way #104 have a pool?
Yes, 5085 Cascade Way #104 has a pool.
Does 5085 Cascade Way #104 have accessible units?
No, 5085 Cascade Way #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 5085 Cascade Way #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5085 Cascade Way #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
