5085 Cascade Way #104

Amenities
3Bd/3Ba Townhouse with 2 car attached garage!! Gated Community! - Check out this desirable townhome in a gated community. Enjoy the resort style pool, spa and BBQ area. Conveniently located within close proximity to Camp Pendleton, shops and dining. Make yourself at home with a beautiful upgraded kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two car garage provides vehicle and extra storage space.
Key Features:
-1372 Sq Ft.
-Two Car Garage(attached)
-Gated Community-Community Pool & Spa
-BBQ Area-Upgraded Kitchen-Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel appliances
*Close proximity to:
-Camp Pendleton
-Shops and restaurants nearby
-76 Freeway
Deposit is one month's rent upon for qualified applicants. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.
Please contact Shane, to schedule a showing
(760) 518-5664
Pacific Property Management
(RLNE2599163)