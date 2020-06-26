5085 Cascade Way #104

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

3Bd/3Ba Townhouse with 2 car attached garage!! Gated Community! - Check out this desirable townhome in a gated community. Enjoy the resort style pool, spa and BBQ area. Conveniently located within close proximity to Camp Pendleton, shops and dining. Make yourself at home with a beautiful upgraded kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two car garage provides vehicle and extra storage space.



Key Features:



-1372 Sq Ft.

-Two Car Garage(attached)

-Gated Community-Community Pool & Spa

-BBQ Area-Upgraded Kitchen-Granite Countertops

-Stainless Steel appliances



*Close proximity to:



-Camp Pendleton

-Shops and restaurants nearby

-76 Freeway



Deposit is one month's rent upon for qualified applicants. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.



Please contact Shane, to schedule a showing

(760) 518-5664



Pacific Property Management



(RLNE2599163)