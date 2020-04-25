Amenities

5079 Tranquil Way #102 Available 07/08/20 3 Story Townhome With Attached 2 Car Garage- Gated Complex - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Please click on Vacancies and rental applications to view



This corner unit townhome features 3 stories, 2 car attached garage and is in a private gated community. 1st floor features entry and access to 2 car attached garage. 2nd story features hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including fridge, recessed lighting, dining area with direct access to private balcony, livingroom, computer niche and 1/2 bath with pedestal sink. 3rd level is carpeted with exception of bathrooms which have tile flooring. Both bedrooms upstairs have their own dedicated attached bath. Master bath features dual vanity and tub/ shower combo. 2nd bedroom bath features large stall shower. Laundry closet on 3rd floor as well which includes stackable washer and dryer. Complex features gated access, visitor parking, pool, jacuzzi and access to San Luis Trail with 7 miles of biking and hiking access to beach. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash. Washer, dryer and fridge included.



