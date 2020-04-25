All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

5079 Tranquil Way #102

5079 Tranquil Way · No Longer Available
Location

5079 Tranquil Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
5079 Tranquil Way #102 Available 07/08/20 3 Story Townhome With Attached 2 Car Garage- Gated Complex - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Please click on Vacancies and rental applications to view

This corner unit townhome features 3 stories, 2 car attached garage and is in a private gated community. 1st floor features entry and access to 2 car attached garage. 2nd story features hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including fridge, recessed lighting, dining area with direct access to private balcony, livingroom, computer niche and 1/2 bath with pedestal sink. 3rd level is carpeted with exception of bathrooms which have tile flooring. Both bedrooms upstairs have their own dedicated attached bath. Master bath features dual vanity and tub/ shower combo. 2nd bedroom bath features large stall shower. Laundry closet on 3rd floor as well which includes stackable washer and dryer. Complex features gated access, visitor parking, pool, jacuzzi and access to San Luis Trail with 7 miles of biking and hiking access to beach. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash. Washer, dryer and fridge included.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE3272746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5079 Tranquil Way #102 have any available units?
5079 Tranquil Way #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5079 Tranquil Way #102 have?
Some of 5079 Tranquil Way #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5079 Tranquil Way #102 currently offering any rent specials?
5079 Tranquil Way #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5079 Tranquil Way #102 pet-friendly?
No, 5079 Tranquil Way #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5079 Tranquil Way #102 offer parking?
Yes, 5079 Tranquil Way #102 offers parking.
Does 5079 Tranquil Way #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5079 Tranquil Way #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5079 Tranquil Way #102 have a pool?
Yes, 5079 Tranquil Way #102 has a pool.
Does 5079 Tranquil Way #102 have accessible units?
No, 5079 Tranquil Way #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 5079 Tranquil Way #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5079 Tranquil Way #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
