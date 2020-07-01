All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

5046 Los Morros Way # 88

5046 Los Morros Way · No Longer Available
Location

5046 Los Morros Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
$1795 rent includes active duty military discount; regular price is $1895.
**Available October 20th** This beautiful 2-bed, bath, 900 square ft condo is located just outside the San Louis Rey gate of Camp Pendleton and is currently being remodeled. New wood laminate flooring being installed. Community amenities include pool, spa, and fitness center. Complex is located near to running/walking/bike trails for those who desire an active lifestyle. W/D, Fridge included. 1-car garage has room for storage for extras and toys. Credit scores below 600 will not be considered. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with breed restrictions and additional deposit. For more information, E-mail or Text Laurie at 1-760-637-1846 and mention #88 Please, DO NOT CALL - Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 have any available units?
5046 Los Morros Way # 88 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 have?
Some of 5046 Los Morros Way # 88's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 currently offering any rent specials?
5046 Los Morros Way # 88 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 is pet friendly.
Does 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 offer parking?
Yes, 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 offers parking.
Does 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 have a pool?
Yes, 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 has a pool.
Does 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 have accessible units?
No, 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 does not have accessible units.
Does 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5046 Los Morros Way # 88 has units with dishwashers.

