5046 Los Morros Way # 88

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

$1795 rent includes active duty military discount; regular price is $1895.

**Available October 20th** This beautiful 2-bed, bath, 900 square ft condo is located just outside the San Louis Rey gate of Camp Pendleton and is currently being remodeled. New wood laminate flooring being installed. Community amenities include pool, spa, and fitness center. Complex is located near to running/walking/bike trails for those who desire an active lifestyle. W/D, Fridge included. 1-car garage has room for storage for extras and toys. Credit scores below 600 will not be considered. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with breed restrictions and additional deposit. For more information, E-mail or Text Laurie at 1-760-637-1846 and mention #88 Please, DO NOT CALL - Thank you!